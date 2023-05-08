Rangers transfers: £2m USA centre-back wanted, key target 'too expensive', star may have played final game

Put your Trust-y in centre-back

The Ibrox club are reportedly very keen on Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty. The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in January 2022 from Colorado Rapids but remained on loan in the MLS until the summer. He was touted for another loan move to Europe but joined Championship side Birmingham City where he has won the player of the year for this season, starting every match he was available for. His form earned him his first cap for the USA in March. According to the Daily Mail, Rangers have pinpointed the player for a key role in what could be a new look defence next season. There is likely to be speculation regarding Ben Davies and Borna Barisic. It is understood the Ibrox side want a permanent deal for the left-sided centre-back and are hopeful of striking a deal for around £2million. Trusty has played more than 200 first-team games, including more than 120 in MLS with the Rapids and Philadelphia Union.

Butland doubts

The same Daily Mail report suggests Rangers may struggle to sign goalkeeper Jack Butland. It is a position Beale is keen to address this summer with Allan McGregor out of contract and Jon McLaughlin reportedly set to exit. Meanwhile, Robby McCrorie impressed against Aberdeen on Sunday. Butland, currently on loan at Manchester United, is out of contract at the end of the season but parent club Crystal Palace have an option to extend his deal. Despite not having featured for the Red Devils, United are still to decide if they would like to keep him beyond the summer while it is reported the 30-year-old could be too expensive for Rangers’ budget.

Morelos future

Michael Beale confirmed on Sunday Alfredo Morelos will depart the club in the summer when his contract expires.However, he once again didn’t impress off the bench against the Dons. Beale was critical of the player's energy levels. With four games remaining and the manager keen to give minutes to players who may have a future he may find game time hard to come by.