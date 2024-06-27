Excitement for the new Scottish Premiership season is now underway after the 24/25 fixture list was announced this morning at 9am.

The eyes of the world may currently be on the Euro 2024 knockout stages, but with Scotland are back home, many Scottish football fans are now anticipating the return of domestic action in the top tier.

It is sure to be another intriguing campaign with Celtic and Rangers wrestling for the title once again, while Dundee United are back in the Scottish Premiership after a one-season absence in place of relegated Livingston.

Elsewhere, St Mirren, Hearts and Kilmarnock will welcome European football to their doors after impressive 23/24 campaigns. Fans will attend in their droves once more - but who is offering the cheapest adult season ticket compared to their rivals across the Scottish Premiership for 24/25?

Here is every Scottish Premiership club ranked on season ticket price - from lowest to highest.

1 . Ross County The cheapest season ticket in the Scottish Premiership comes at Ross County. They comfortably beat Raith Rovers in the relegation play-off last month and maintained their top tier status. They now offer their cheapest season ticket for just £276. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Hearts One of the best supported clubs in Scotland, a season ticket at Hearts' Tynecastle Stadium can be purchased from as little as £280 with early bird pricing, if bought in the Roseburn Stand. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Aberdeen The club's AberDNA membership was launched in March 2018 and those who are part of it can obtain the cheapest season tickets ahead of the new season. Supporters that have purchased the membership can get a season ticket at Pittodrie for just £317. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images Photo Sales