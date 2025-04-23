Rangers will look to avoid a third successive defeat to St Mirren when they travel to the SMiSA Stadium this Saturday in the Scottish Premiership (kick off: 3pm).

Barry Ferguson’s side look destined to secure second spot and seal a place in the Champions League qualifiers next season, but will be desperate to ensure Stephen Robinson’s team don’t inflict a third defeat on the spin against them for the first time since the 1985/86 season.

Without a game last weekend, Rangers come into the clash on the back of their 2-0 Europa League quarter-final loss to Athletic Bilbao, while their hosts St Mirren were buoyed by the recent 3-2 win over Ross County that secured their place in the top six. Both sides have their injury problems though, with Rangers in particular possibly without six first team players for the game.

Ahead of the game at SMiSA Stadium, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT Will miss the rest of the season, and beyond, due to an Achilles injury that he sustained in the latter stages of the 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao earlier this month. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Elvis Bwomono - St Mirren - OUT Has a calf injury that is expected to keep him out until next month. Likely to miss the game against Rangers at the weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Leon Balogun - Rangers - DOUBT Came off with a heavy blow to the jaw in last week's defeat to Athletic Bilbao. Will need to be assessed ahead of the game against St Mirren. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales