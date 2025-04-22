St Mirren vs Rangers on TV: Is the game being broadcast in the UK? Scottish Premiership streaming details
Rangers will aim to avoid a third successive Scottish Premiership defeat to St Mirren for the first time in almost 39 years when they head to the SMiSA Stadium this weekend. Barry Ferguson’s side are currently nine league games without defeat on the road, with their last defeat coming in Paisley back in December, where they lost 2-1 to their near neighbours. Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able to do so, with several ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last.
Match Details
St Mirren v Rangers TV Details
While 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'. This means that the game is not available to watch live anywhere in the UK or Ireland.
What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?
This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.
St Mirren v Rangers Streaming Details
There are currently no options to stream the game live in the UK or Ireland, though the game can be broadcast live in several countries for international viewers.
Global Coverage
International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. RangersTV and StMirrenTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.
St Mirren v Rangers audio commentary
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via RangersTV, and StMirrenTV for those subscribed to the service.
St Mirren v Rangers Updates
Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.
