Here’s how you can watch the Scottish Premiership clash between St Mirren and Rangers, including streaming details.

Rangers will aim to avoid a third successive Scottish Premiership defeat to St Mirren for the first time in almost 39 years when they head to the SMiSA Stadium this weekend. Barry Ferguson’s side are currently nine league games without defeat on the road, with their last defeat coming in Paisley back in December, where they lost 2-1 to their near neighbours. Supporters who are looking to watch the game on TV in the UK will be able to do so, with several ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last.

Match Details

Date and Time: Saturday 26 April 2025. Kick-off at 3pm.

Saturday 26 April 2025. Kick-off at 3pm. Venue: SMiSA Stadium, Paisley, Scotland.

Barry Ferguson grabs the arm of Ianis Hagi to pass on instructions | Getty Images

St Mirren v Rangers TV Details

While 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'. This means that the game is not available to watch live anywhere in the UK or Ireland.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

St Mirren v Rangers Streaming Details

There are currently no options to stream the game live in the UK or Ireland, though the game can be broadcast live in several countries for international viewers.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both clubs official service. RangersTV and StMirrenTV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.

St Mirren v Rangers audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via RangersTV, and StMirrenTV for those subscribed to the service.

St Mirren v Rangers Updates