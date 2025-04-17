PA

Rangers player ratings vs Bilbao: young bull's value soars, the victim of robbery and two costly errors

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 21:54 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 21:57 BST

We give the Rangers players a mark out of ten from the Bilbao match in our live gallery

Rangers’ Europa League run is over after they were defeated 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames.

Level after the goalless first leg at Ibrox last week, it was the Spanish side who progress to the semi-finals after goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams settled the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Athletic Bilbao started strongly and created openings through Sancet and Williams, although Rangers had legitimate claims for a penalty when Cyriel Dessers had his shirt tugged by Dani Vivian.

The Gers tried valiantly to cling on to a 0-0 before the break under increasing pressure, but could not hold out when John Souttar fouled Maroan Sannadi in stoppage time. Sancet stepped up and sent Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly the wrong way.

Rangers had a great chance early in the second half to level when Nicolas Raskin’s effort was turned on to the post by Athletic keeper Julen Agirrezabala as Barry Ferguson’s men pushed for a leveller.

However, it was Williams who sealed the deal for the hosts when he evaded James Tavernier and headed home an Oscar de Marcos cross from close range.

It brings an end to Rangers’ Europa League campaign and the last-eight phase, with attention now turning to the final fives games of the Premiership season.

Unable to re-create the penalty heroics of last week, going the wrong way for Sancet's opener. Helpless with the second goal. 6

1. Liam Kelly

Unable to re-create the penalty heroics of last week, going the wrong way for Sancet's opener. Helpless with the second goal. 6 | PA

Made a key block to deny Sancet in the opening stages of the match. However, his night was curtailed when he went down injured on 23 minutes, which disrupted the team's equilibrium. n/a

2. Ridvan Yilmaz

Made a key block to deny Sancet in the opening stages of the match. However, his night was curtailed when he went down injured on 23 minutes, which disrupted the team's equilibrium. n/a | PA

Largely stood up well to the searing pace of Nico Williams down Rangers' right flank on his 100th European career appearance in the first half. Was caught out twice - one leading to a yellow card, the other losing his man at the back post. Blots on his copybook. 5

3. James Tavernier

Largely stood up well to the searing pace of Nico Williams down Rangers' right flank on his 100th European career appearance in the first half. Was caught out twice - one leading to a yellow card, the other losing his man at the back post. Blots on his copybook. 5 | AP

His night was defined by the concession of a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time when he was caught the wrong side of Sannadi and fouled the striker. Other than that, defended manfully. 5

4. John Souttar

His night was defined by the concession of a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time when he was caught the wrong side of Sannadi and fouled the striker. Other than that, defended manfully. 5 | AP

