Rangers’ Europa League run is over after they were defeated 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames.

Level after the goalless first leg at Ibrox last week, it was the Spanish side who progress to the semi-finals after goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams settled the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

Athletic Bilbao started strongly and created openings through Sancet and Williams, although Rangers had legitimate claims for a penalty when Cyriel Dessers had his shirt tugged by Dani Vivian.

The Gers tried valiantly to cling on to a 0-0 before the break under increasing pressure, but could not hold out when John Souttar fouled Maroan Sannadi in stoppage time. Sancet stepped up and sent Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly the wrong way.

Rangers had a great chance early in the second half to level when Nicolas Raskin’s effort was turned on to the post by Athletic keeper Julen Agirrezabala as Barry Ferguson’s men pushed for a leveller.

However, it was Williams who sealed the deal for the hosts when he evaded James Tavernier and headed home an Oscar de Marcos cross from close range.

It brings an end to Rangers’ Europa League campaign and the last-eight phase, with attention now turning to the final fives games of the Premiership season.

1 . Liam Kelly Unable to re-create the penalty heroics of last week, going the wrong way for Sancet's opener. Helpless with the second goal. 6

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz Made a key block to deny Sancet in the opening stages of the match. However, his night was curtailed when he went down injured on 23 minutes, which disrupted the team's equilibrium. n/a

3 . James Tavernier Largely stood up well to the searing pace of Nico Williams down Rangers' right flank on his 100th European career appearance in the first half. Was caught out twice - one leading to a yellow card, the other losing his man at the back post. Blots on his copybook. 5

4 . John Souttar His night was defined by the concession of a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time when he was caught the wrong side of Sannadi and fouled the striker. Other than that, defended manfully. 5