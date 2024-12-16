Old Firm football violence 'utterly unacceptable' says John Swinney as police probe continues

Violence broke out ahead of the Celtic vs Rangers League Cup Final

Violence in Glasgow city centre ahead of the Old Firm cup final was ”utterly unacceptable”, First Minister John Swinney has said, as police continue their probe into the incident that injured a police officer.

Missiles were thrown at police and one officer was injured during a disturbance on Argyle Street before the Celtic versus Rangers Cup Final at Hampden on Sunday.

Videos on social media have shown hundreds of fans running along the street ahead of the match, with police using batons on the crowds.

Officers also received reports of windows being smashed at a premises in Howard Street, while a 26-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the Argyle Street area. He was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.

Mr Swinney said: “There was a completely and utterly unacceptable level of violence from a small minority of football fans involved in the game yesterday.

Hampden Park | John Devlin

“It caused fear and alarm for people who were quite happily going about their Christmas shopping in the centre of Glasgow and it should not, in any circumstances, have taken place.”

The two clubs have the responsibility, the First Minister added, to “take account of the behaviour of their fans”.

Mr Swinney added: “There will, of course, be consequential action as a result of these incidents, which is a matter for Police Scotland. But fundamentally, this type of behaviour is unacceptable, it’s a minority of fans that are involved and it should not be tolerated.”

As a result of the disorder, a Superintendent of Police Scotland authorised officers to use powers available under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public order Act of 1994, which lowers the bar for members of the public to be stopped and searched within the city’s east end, south side and into parts of South Lanarkshire until 9pm on Sunday night.

During the match, a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a drugs offence, and a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with being in possession of a pyrotechnic. Both men will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal. However, no arrests have yet been made in connection to the city centre violence.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: "We dealt with a number of incidents in Glasgow city centre involving individuals engaging in disorder and violence.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to identify those who were involved and we will take appropriate action against them. I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact us.

"I want to make it clear that the use of weapons and violence will not be tolerated and retrospective enquiries are being carried out. We are following a number of lines of investigation, including reviewing CCTV and footage on social media.

"I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day."

