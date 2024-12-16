Celtic and Rangers put on a Premier Sports Cup final for the ages as an enthralling 3-3 draw between the Old Firm giants was finally decided on penalties at Hampden Park on Sunday.

A first-half strike from Nedim Bajrami had put Rangers on course for victory, but a quickfire double from Greg Taylor and Daizen Maeda early in the second-half flipped the game in favour of Celtic.

Mohamed Diomande would restore parity for the Blues with 15 minutes remaining, before Nicolas Kuhn looked to have won it for Celtic with just three minutes of normal time left. There was another twist in the tale though, as substitute Danilo headed home a breath-taking late equaliser just seconds after Kuhn had given Celtic the lead in the 88th minute.

With the sides unable to be separated in extra-time, the game was decided by the lottery of a penalty shootout. It was Celtic who prevailed, with five perfect spot-kicks meaning Kasper Schmeichel’s save from Ridvan Yilmaz was enough to secure yet another trophy for the Hoops.

Did you enjoy the game? We pick out some of the best images from a phenomenal game at Hampden Park. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

