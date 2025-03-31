The defender has opened up on his Rangers future in a new interview.

Forgotten Rangers centre-back Ben Davies has addressed his Ibrox future after helping Birmingham City go a step closer to securing the EFL League One title at the weekend.

The 29-year-old defender has been a regular on loan in the Midlands this season, and scored the club’s opening goal in a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, helping Birmingham maintain their nine point lead at the top of the table.

Davies has his eyes set on securing a domestic double at St Andrews this season, with the EFL Trophy final against Peterborough United less than a fortnight away. However, he is scheduled to return to Ibrox in the summer, with the player still having a further 12 months to run on his contract at Rangers.

Ben Davies has spent the season on loan to Birmingham City.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Davies told BirminghamLive. “I came on loan to play a lot of games and hopefully help Birmingham back up and have a good season. I’m happy with how it’s going here but I’ll think about that and consider all my options in the summer. I’m going to work here till the summer then see what my agent says.

“I’m really enjoying it here so if the opportunity arose I’d consider it seriously. But it’s not really my decision at the minute so I’m going to wait and then see what’s happening. We’ve put ourselves in a really strong position in both competitions, but we haven’t won anything yet. We’ve got the business end of the season to come so we’re fully focused on that.”

Birmingham boss Chris Davies also heaped praise on the defender’s form, saying he has been an ‘excellent’ signing. “He's been calm, assured, good leadership qualities,” said the Blues boss. “For Ben, nice finish and you can see what it meant to him. It's a great place to play. I think all of the players love playing here, there's a good feeling around the place. It's intimidating for the opposition and that's the way I like it and we have to continue that."

Meanwhile, doubt has been cast on Rangers’ hopes of securing a permanent deal for loan star Vaclav Cerny, with one pundit saying he isn’t sure the club will be able to keep him beyond the summer. The Czech international admitted he ‘definitely’ does want to extend his stay in Scotland last week, but conceded it is not within his control, following recent reports of a potential takeover by the San Francisco 49ers at Ibrox.

“All I can do is be the best I can and keep up my form and numbers,” said Cerny. “Rangers will be going through some changes in the summer, there's talk of new owners buying a large percentage of the shares. But nothing is confirmed, it's just being talked about and written about in the media. It wouldn't be right to discuss something with someone who doesn't know what will happen in two months. It's too early for that."