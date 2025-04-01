Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager as interim manager Barry Ferguson continues to impress in his Ibrox audition. Cr: Getty Images.Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager as interim manager Barry Ferguson continues to impress in his Ibrox audition. Cr: Getty Images.
Here are the latest odds for the next Rangers manager as interim manager Barry Ferguson continues to impress in his Ibrox audition. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Next Rangers manager odds: Ex-Dortmund man joins three new names in the frame as Ibrox role considered a 'coup'

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 11:47 BST

Several new names have entered the race to be the next permanent Rangers manager.

Rangers dramatic 4-3 win over Dundee at the weekend will have done interim head coach Barry Ferguson no harm as he continues his impressive audition to be named the next permanent manager at Ibrox.

Despite going 2-0 and 3-1 down in the game, a trio of goals in the last 15 minutes from James Tavernier, Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers handed the Gers a remarkable 4-3 win at Dens Park, as their impressive powers of recovery since the appointment of Ferguson came to the fore yet again.

Has he done enough to be get himself the Ibrox gig on a full-time basis, though? With ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, former Scotland international Russell Martin and the iconic Jose Mourinho all mentioned amongst the list of favourites recently, he’s got plenty of competition for the role. But who is the leading favourite for the job?

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager, with a trio of new names entering the frame over the weekend.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com/Bet365.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Currently in charge of French side Strasbourg, Rosenior re-entered the betting odds overnight at 33/1.

1. Liam Rosenior - 33/1

Currently in charge of French side Strasbourg, Rosenior re-entered the betting odds overnight at 33/1.

The newest name in the frame is the ex-Denmark national team manager. He led Denmark to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020, and enjoyed a successful spell at Nordsjælland earlier in his career. He's an outside bet for the job.

2. Kasper Hjulmand - 33/1

The newest name in the frame is the ex-Denmark national team manager. He led Denmark to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020, and enjoyed a successful spell at Nordsjælland earlier in his career. He's an outside bet for the job.

He has been out of work since his dismissal at Norwich City last year. Previously led Huddersfield Town to the English Premier League. Feels like an unlikely appointment for Rangers, though.

3. David Wagner - 33/1

He has been out of work since his dismissal at Norwich City last year. Previously led Huddersfield Town to the English Premier League. Feels like an unlikely appointment for Rangers, though.

The newest name in the list, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has built a strong reputation at Hillsborough as one of Europe's most talented young coaches. Could he tempted away from the club, with ownership problems rife at the Owls?

4. Danny Rohl - 28/1

The newest name in the list, the Sheffield Wednesday boss has built a strong reputation at Hillsborough as one of Europe's most talented young coaches. Could he tempted away from the club, with ownership problems rife at the Owls?

