Rangers dramatic 4-3 win over Dundee at the weekend will have done interim head coach Barry Ferguson no harm as he continues his impressive audition to be named the next permanent manager at Ibrox.

Despite going 2-0 and 3-1 down in the game, a trio of goals in the last 15 minutes from James Tavernier, Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers handed the Gers a remarkable 4-3 win at Dens Park, as their impressive powers of recovery since the appointment of Ferguson came to the fore yet again.

Has he done enough to be get himself the Ibrox gig on a full-time basis, though? With ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, former Scotland international Russell Martin and the iconic Jose Mourinho all mentioned amongst the list of favourites recently, he’s got plenty of competition for the role. But who is the leading favourite for the job?

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager, with a trio of new names entering the frame over the weekend.*

*All odds are offered by Gambling.com/Bet365.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Liam Rosenior - 33/1 Currently in charge of French side Strasbourg, Rosenior re-entered the betting odds overnight at 33/1. | LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images Photo: LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kasper Hjulmand - 33/1 The newest name in the frame is the ex-Denmark national team manager. He led Denmark to the semi-finals of the Euro 2020, and enjoyed a successful spell at Nordsjælland earlier in his career. He's an outside bet for the job. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . David Wagner - 33/1 He has been out of work since his dismissal at Norwich City last year. Previously led Huddersfield Town to the English Premier League. Feels like an unlikely appointment for Rangers, though. | Getty Images Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images Photo Sales