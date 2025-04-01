Rangers dramatic 4-3 win over Dundee at the weekend will have done interim head coach Barry Ferguson no harm as he continues his impressive audition to be named the next permanent manager at Ibrox.
Despite going 2-0 and 3-1 down in the game, a trio of goals in the last 15 minutes from James Tavernier, Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers handed the Gers a remarkable 4-3 win at Dens Park, as their impressive powers of recovery since the appointment of Ferguson came to the fore yet again.
Has he done enough to be get himself the Ibrox gig on a full-time basis, though? With ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, former Scotland international Russell Martin and the iconic Jose Mourinho all mentioned amongst the list of favourites recently, he’s got plenty of competition for the role. But who is the leading favourite for the job?
Here are the latest odds for the next permanent Rangers manager, with a trio of new names entering the frame over the weekend.*
*All odds are offered by Gambling.com/Bet365.com and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.