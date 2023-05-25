Scottish transfers: Rangers target confirms summer move, Celtic signing claim, Aberdeen coup hint

Following an action-packed evening in the Scottish Premiership, there is just one round of fixtures remaining with the campaign coming to a close on Sunday. After that, focus will surround the Scottish Cup final, pre-season and plans for next season.

Clarkson’s Euro hint

Aberdeen fans had a night they won’t want to forget in a hurry on Wednesday as they secured third place with a win over St Mirren and what could be European group stage football in front of more than 16,000 at Pittodrie. In the aftermath, there was even more excitement with goal scorer on the night Leighton Clarkson dropping a hint that he could be staying beyond his loan agreement from Liverpool which ends at the culmination of the season. He thanked the Dons fans for their support this season before finishing with “I’ll see you in Europe”. He recently spoke about his future but didn’t give much away. “I’m going to be serious, I have not even thought about it,” he said. “I just want to get the club into Europe and after that I can start seeing where my future lies.”

Meanwhile, Matty Kennedy has suggested he will depart when his contract expires at the end of the season. He posted a social media post with the caption ‘the last dance’. He's not featured since February.

Rangers target’s deal details as attacker confirms he will move

The Ibrox club announced the first summer signing on Wednesday with the arrival of Kieran Dowell. Jose Cifuentes could follow in the coming days with numerous reports stating the deal is close to being finalised. Ecuadorian outlet Bola claim the international midfielder will sign a four-year deal, taking him from LAFC, which will see him earn more than £500,000-a-year.

Meanwhile another of Rangers’ reported targets Luis Palma has confirmed he would be on the move this summer and that he would open to a switch to Scotland. The Honduran international has starred for Greek side Aris this season and speaking to media in his homeland he confirmed “1000 per cent” that he was going to move this summer and when asked which leagues he likes in Europe, he responded: "I like the one from Belgium, Spain, the Premier League, Scotland, the Netherlands."

Postecoglou’s transfer claim

Leighton Clarkson has hinted that he could return to Aberdeen for the European campaign. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou sent out a strong message following Celtic’s 4-2 loss to Hibs in the Premiership on Wednesday night. The Australian has made changes to his squad over the last three games which have included a defeat to Rangers and draw with St Mirren. When questioned by the BBC over the strength of depth, Postecoglou, who is a "main candidate” for the Spurs job, hit back, stating the club will strengthen further in the summer when they are expected to be treble winners with Inverness CT the opponents in the Scottish Cup.

"We'll strengthen as we always do,” he said. “Like I say, this is on me, I'm making a lot of changes. I'm putting a lot of guys in there who haven't played a lot of football and that's why we're getting these results."

Hearts changes

The Tynecastle Park side have confirmed Michael Smith, Ross Stewart and Gary Mackay-Steven will depart at the end of the season following the expiry of their contracts. Meanwhile they have handed a new deal to Peter Haring, taking up a 12-month option on the Austrian midfielder.

St Johnstone legend to retire