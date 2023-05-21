Just two points clear of Hearts now with two matches remaining, a win over St Mirren at Pittodrie while the Jambos visit Rangers could get the job done. They were second best to a strong home performance on Saturday but with matches coming thick and fast and on a three-match winless run, the Dons need to dust themselves down and go again.
“We tried to come down here and win the game and have it all secured but it wasn’t to be,” said Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson after the match. “We managed to get one goal up and something to sit on. I thought we defended really but then fair play to the lad [Josh Ginnelly] who hit it into the stanchion and that got the crowd up.
“We saw it out until half time and wanted to come out on the front-foot. They changed their system a little bit and it baffled us a bit. They managed to get another goal then I thought about 10 minutes after that we were good and managed to control the game. But we just couldn’t find that goal. I don’t think we were bad by any means today. It was just one of those games where we couldn’t come out on top. But we have confidence at home and Pittodrie is a hard place for any team to come to. If we can get that that bounce when we have the crowd with us then I’m sure we will be okay.”
Clarkson, on loan from Liverpool, has been one of many success stories at Aberdeen this season. He was inevitably asked about his future beyond the summer. “I’m going to be serious, I have not even thought about it,” the 21-year-old said. “I have said to people who have asked me in the street and Barry [Robson, manager]. I just want to get the club into Europe and after that I can start seeing where my future lies. I have taken a lot [from this loan spell]. I have grown as a player and as a person. I have been in another dressing room although I didn’t think I would ever be coming up to Scotland. I was wary a bit at first but I have enjoyed every minute of being up here. We will see what happens.”
Undoubtedly guaranteed group-stage football would help Aberdeen’s cause if they tried to keep him for another season. His exploits have not gone unnoticed by opposition players either. Malik Tillman, who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award, last weekend, revealed that he voted for Clarkson as his best under-21 player in the league. When informed of that, Clarkson burst into a smile and said: “I’m quite proud of that, actually. My vote went to him as well. In my eyes he was the best young player this season. Playing against him and watching he is strong and powerful, scores goals and is a real top player.”