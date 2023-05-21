Coming to Tynecastle without three key players in Duk, Graeme Shinnie and Ross McCrorie was always going to be a tall order for Aberdeen. This 2-1 defeat by Hearts makes the race for third place in the Premiership tighter than before but the Dons can take solace from it still being in their own hands.

Just two points clear of Hearts now with two matches remaining, a win over St Mirren at Pittodrie while the Jambos visit Rangers could get the job done. They were second best to a strong home performance on Saturday but with matches coming thick and fast and on a three-match winless run, the Dons need to dust themselves down and go again.

“We tried to come down here and win the game and have it all secured but it wasn’t to be,” said Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson after the match. “We managed to get one goal up and something to sit on. I thought we defended really but then fair play to the lad [Josh Ginnelly] who hit it into the stanchion and that got the crowd up.

“We saw it out until half time and wanted to come out on the front-foot. They changed their system a little bit and it baffled us a bit. They managed to get another goal then I thought about 10 minutes after that we were good and managed to control the game. But we just couldn’t find that goal. I don’t think we were bad by any means today. It was just one of those games where we couldn’t come out on top. But we have confidence at home and Pittodrie is a hard place for any team to come to. If we can get that that bounce when we have the crowd with us then I’m sure we will be okay.”

Leighton Clarkson has been one of several impressive Aberdeen players this season.

Clarkson, on loan from Liverpool, has been one of many success stories at Aberdeen this season. He was inevitably asked about his future beyond the summer. “I’m going to be serious, I have not even thought about it,” the 21-year-old said. “I have said to people who have asked me in the street and Barry [Robson, manager]. I just want to get the club into Europe and after that I can start seeing where my future lies. I have taken a lot [from this loan spell]. I have grown as a player and as a person. I have been in another dressing room although I didn’t think I would ever be coming up to Scotland. I was wary a bit at first but I have enjoyed every minute of being up here. We will see what happens.”