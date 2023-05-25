Ange Postecoglou twist as Tottenham Hotspur 'strongly considering' Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers link

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be ‘strongly considering' Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to become the club's new manager.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge having replaced Cristian Stellini who stepped in when Antonio Conte parted company with the London club. Spurs sit eighth in the Premier League with one fixture remaining, an away trip to Leeds United.

Postecoglou, as he has with any Premier League vacancy, had been touted as a possible candidate. It appeared Spurs were first keen on Julian Nagelsmann, while Feyenoord boss Arne Slot became the new frontrunner recently. He led the club to the Eredivisie title but addressed the speculation, speaking of his desire to “continue working” at the Rotterdam giants.

“I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other club’s interest in me,” he said. “Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year. There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday’s meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. I’m looking forward to next season with Feyenoord.”

There has been reports that Brendan Rodgers is being lined up but according to respected sports journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent, Spurs are “strongly considering” Postecoglou “who is seen as one the main candidates” alongside former Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim.

Postecoglou is on the verge of leading Celtic to the treble having wrapped up his second league title and League Cup during the season. He gave no indication of not being at Celtic Park next season following the 4-2 loss at Hibs where he bristled over some questioning around his squad depth.

"This squad has handled Champions League, it's in the final of a cup competition, won a cup competition, won the league," he told the BBC. "Squad's fine. We'll strengthen as we always do. Like I say, this is on me, I'm making a lot of changes. I'm putting a lot of guys in there who haven't played a lot of football and that's why we're getting these results."

Celtic have one league game left, at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, before they face Inverness CT in the Scottish Cup final a week on Saturday.