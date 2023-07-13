Scottish transfers: Rangers star to exit, Celtic want to sign forward, Hibs near Josh Doig windfall

A glance at the business done by the Scottish Premiership clubs shows teams at different stages in their squad building with more than three weeks until the league season starts. Patience will likely be key as managers get to grips with their budgets, players becoming available and moving others on.

Ibrox star to exit

Rangers could be set to lose goalkeeper Robby McCrorie after he intimated his desire to leave in search of regular first-team football. The 25-year-old was given game time towards the end of last season with a few of the upcoming campaign. However, he is set to play second fiddle to Jack Butland. According to The Herald, McCrorie has held talks with Michael Beale over his future. The Rangers boss is keen for him to stay and battle for the No.1 spot while the player sees his future elsewhere.

Celtic plan attacking signing

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he will be looking to bring in attacking reinforcements following Jota's departure. The Portuguese winger made a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League. The Celtic boss said: “So he’s gone and of course we have so many talented players here, but we’d like to do some business in that area of the team as well.”

Hibs set for Dig windfall

Serie A side Torino are hoping to seal a £5million deal for Josh Doig, reports The Herald. The left-back is currently contracted to Hellas Verona after joining the Italians from Hibs 12 months ago. He managed to impress a number of clubs in the top flight during his appearances last season with Bologna appearing to be favourites to sign him. However, Torino chief Urbano Cairo said: "I'd like to quickly close the transfer of Josh Doig so our manager Ivan Juric gets the players he wants for the new season.” Hibs would net a sizeable fee from the sell-on clause they inserted into the deal which took the player to Italy.

Steelmen target pens new deal

Motherwell are keen on bringing James Furlong back to Fir Park after a successful loan spell in the second half of last season. Manager Stuart Kettlewell confirmed their interest earlier this week. Furlong has since signed a new deal with Brighton & Hove Albion, extending his stay at the Seagulls until 2025.

Scottish champions’ double blow

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston and Mikey Johnston when the new season begins. It had been reported the Canadian star had yet to start pre-season training. Now Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he will be out for between six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Meanwhile, Mikey Johnston, who spent last season on loan in Portugal, will miss three months due to a back issue.

Forward exits Easter Road

Hibs have confirmed the departure of winger Runar Hauge. The 21-year-old Norwegian has returned to his homeland signing for FK Jerv having struggled to make an impact at first-team level at Easter Road with just three appearances. “This move allows Runar to play regular football in his homeland," manager Lee Johnson said. “We wish him all the best for the future.”

Tillman future

Former Rangers star Malik Tillman could join Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports. The US international impressed on loan at Ibrox last season but the club had their option to make the deal permanent cancelled by Bayern Munich. Frankfurt, who defeated Rangers in the final of the Europa League, have appointed Dino Toppmoller as their new boss. He worked with Tillman at Bayern.

Iwata to Celtic confirmed