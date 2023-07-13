Scottish transfers: New Rangers transfer twist, EPL star would take pay cut to join Celtic, Hibs ace wanted by 5

It is only a couple of days until competitive action returns to Scottish football with the Viaplay Cup group stages. But teams still have over three weeks before the league season starts to make key moves in the transfer market.

Ibrox transfer twist

Michael Beale has made seven summer signings so far with more likely to follow. One of the key transfer targets for Rangers has been Jose Cifuentes, LAFC’s Ecuadorian international midfielder. The deal has been made more complex with the player out of contract at the end of the year. Cifuentes has made some social media posts which have suggested he is set to leave the MLS side but as of yet he continues to feature for the Los Angeles club. He started in the 3-0 win over St. Louis City in the early hours of Thursday morning, putting in a man of the match performance, providing an assist and scoring. His celebrations were of interest, putting his finger to his mouth and then putting fingers in his ears.

Interest in Easter Road star

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has confirmed there is “serious interest" in striker Christian Doidge. The Welshman spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock and still has a year left to run on his deal. Johnson, speaking to the Scottish Sun, said: “There’s four or five clubs active in trying to recruit him. Christian has a year left on his contract and as a football club we honour that. If he stays because he or we don’t feel those offers are good enough, of course he has every opportunity to stake his claim.”

Celtic favourite open to return

Kieran Tierney would be willing to take a significant pay cut to return to Celtic, according to a report in England. The Scotland star has been linked with a return to the Scottish champions after playing second fiddle to Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season. It was thought wages would be a stumbling block with Tierney, who is also believed to be wanted by Newcastle United, earning a reported £5.7million a year. Former Scotland star Pat Nevin stated his belief Tierney should stay in England or try a move abroad.

Rodgers injury blow

Rangers target Jose Cifuentes played and scored for MLS side LAFC in the early hours of Thursday morning. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Celtic could be without Alistair Johnston for the start of the season. According to the Scottish Sun, the Canadian international has not started pre-season training after picking up an injury on international duty. Johnston got a knock towards the end of the domestic season but managed to shake it off to star in the Scottish Cup final win before playing in Canada’s Nations League matches. However, he would go on to miss the country’s Gold Cup campaign due to the injury which has kept him out of training so far.

Target closer to Celtic

Celtic target Yang Hyun-jun has revealed his move to the Scottish champions is getting closer. The South Korean winger has been linked with a switch for a number of weeks with club side Gangwon not keen to lose him. He told media in his homeland: “The stagnant situation is gradually being resolved… I want to make the fans smile and go to Celtic."

Ibrox flop to return to boyhood club