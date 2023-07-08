All Sections
Hibs poised for transfer windfall as Josh Doig sell-on clause set to pay major dividends

Hibs are in line to recoup a significant sell-on fee for Josh Doig with their former left-back poised to complete a £5million transfer from Hellas Verona in the current transfer window.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 8th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST
 Comment

The 21-year-old left-back, who came through the ranks at Hibs after being released by Hearts, is closing in on a move to Torino after an impressive first season in Serie A following his £3million move from Easter Road last summer.

He made 22 appearances in the Italian top flight, scoring two goals and registering four assists, as Verona narrowly avoided relegation via the play-offs, although his appearances were curtailed by muscular issues towards the end of the campaign.

Doig has been at the centre of a transfer tussle between Torino and Bologna since the end of the campaign, however, Bologna appear to have fallen out of the picture after their sports director, Giovanni Sartori, when asked about a move for the Scotland Under-21 international on Sports Italia, responded: "Josh Doig will sign for Torino."

Former Hibs left-back Josh Doig, pictured in action for Hellas Verona last season, is set to complete a £5m move to Serie A rivals Torino. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)Former Hibs left-back Josh Doig, pictured in action for Hellas Verona last season, is set to complete a £5m move to Serie A rivals Torino. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Former Hibs left-back Josh Doig, pictured in action for Hellas Verona last season, is set to complete a £5m move to Serie A rivals Torino. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

It has been reported that a £5million move to the Stadio Olimpico in Turin would net Hibs around £1.4million after they negotiated a 27.5 per cent sell-on clause into the transfer deal that took Doig to Verona in 2022.

Hibs have already recouped a £2million fee this summer from the sale of Kevin Nisbet to Millwall although a combined £800,000 has been spent securing Elie Youan on a permanent deal from St.Gallen following last season’s successful loan spell, as well as signing Dylan Levitt from Dundee United.

