It’s as you were at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with the top three all winning their weekend games, as Celtic and Aberdeen both maintained their unbeaten starts to the campaign with wins over Kilmarnock and Dundee respectively.

At Ibrox though, things were a little bit nervy as Rangers edged a tight game against improving Hearts, with Cyriel Dessers’ sixth minute opener securing a 1-0 win. Elsewhere, Dundee United beat Ross County 3-0 to remain in fourth place.

Motherwell kept the pressure on the top four with a win of their own, defeating St Johnstone 2-1 at Fir Park. Meanwhile, Hibs are seven without a win and sit rock bottom of the league after losing 2-1 to St Mirren at Easter Road.

But which individual players deserve the most praise for their performances this weekend? Who turned on the style and who were the matchwinners for their team?

Here are the XI players who were the best performing players in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob in a 4-3-3 formation, with live photos from the weekend’s matches.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic Another appearance in team of the week, and another clean sheet for the Dane. Made six saves in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock and 10 recoveries. Kept his ninth clean sheet in 11 game. Rated 8.9 for his display at Rugby Park. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Marvin Kaleta - Motherwell The Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee had a strong weekend during Motherwell's 2-1 win against St Johnstone. Rated at 8.5 for his performance, the defender registered an assist and won all bar one his tackles. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar - Rangers He almost cost Rangers with a slack back pass but he was one of the highest rated players of the weekend at 7.9. Won 100% ground duels and had a 91% passing accuracy rate. | SNS Group Photo Sales