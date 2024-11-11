It’s as you were at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with the top three all winning their weekend games, as Celtic and Aberdeen both maintained their unbeaten starts to the campaign with wins over Kilmarnock and Dundee respectively.
At Ibrox though, things were a little bit nervy as Rangers edged a tight game against improving Hearts, with Cyriel Dessers’ sixth minute opener securing a 1-0 win. Elsewhere, Dundee United beat Ross County 3-0 to remain in fourth place.
Motherwell kept the pressure on the top four with a win of their own, defeating St Johnstone 2-1 at Fir Park. Meanwhile, Hibs are seven without a win and sit rock bottom of the league after losing 2-1 to St Mirren at Easter Road.
But which individual players deserve the most praise for their performances this weekend? Who turned on the style and who were the matchwinners for their team?
Here are the XI players who were the best performing players in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, using ratings from popular statistics website FotMob in a 4-3-3 formation, with live photos from the weekend’s matches.