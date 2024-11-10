McInnes not happy at events during Rugby Park encounter

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes was unhappy that a Remembrance Sunday silence at Rugby Park was halted less than 30 seconds in after Celtic supporters sung throughout.

A series of banners were unfurled ahead of the tribute which read: “From Balfour to Starmer, the crimes of the empire live on, Britain is committing genocide in Gaza.”

As referee Nick Walsh blew his whistle to start the silence, which commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth service people in the two world wars and other conflicts, a number of Celtic fans began to sing a song about the death of Aidan McAnespie, who was shot by a British soldier at an Army checkpoint in County Tyrone in 1988.

Walsh whistled to end the tribute as the singing continued.

McInnes brought up the incident while discussing a yellow card decision against Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate, which was checked by VAR for serious foul play but did not go to a review.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and his Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

He said: “I didn’t think it was a red card, first viewing, but when it goes to VAR, I actually was expecting it to be red, because I think the pictures can sometimes make it look worse than it is, because you don’t necessarily see the impact of it.

“(We) don’t get those decisions. Celtic even decide when the minute’s silence stops. We don’t get these decisions.”

When asked about the silence, he said: “I thought it was awful. Awful. Why? I’m not going into it, I’m not a politician or anything but it’s our ground, it’s our minute’s silence. I don’t get why we shouldn’t have the wherewithal just to stand and show a bit of respect for one minute.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers agreed that the tribute should have been completed. “I think if it’s a minute silence, it should be a minute,” Rodgers said in a post-match media conference. “That’s the reality of it. You guys know the script up here at this time of the year. It’s always a challenge.

“But if it’s a minute silence, it’s a minute silence. I think we all want to respect that. And we understand that some don’t. So it can be a divisive one. Like I say, I understand but really, my chat is for the football and that’s something else that sits outside of that, sadly.”