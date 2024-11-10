Hearts unhappy with how Rangers match ended - 'I don't know where that has come from'

Hearts manager reacts to narrow defeat at Ibrox

Hearts manager Neil Critchley was unhappy with the amount of time added on at the end of his side's 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

The visitors were pushing for a late equaliser against a nervy Rangers side who had failed to build on Cyriel Dessers' early opener when the assistant referee signalled for an additional three minutes to be played.

Hearts thought they might have been awarded a penalty - or a free-kick on the edge of the area - when a Blair Spittal shot was blocked by Kieron Dowell in the 93rd minute.

However, after referee Matthew MacDermid stopped play for an apparent VAR check, the full-time whistle was blown, much to the annoyance of the Hearts players, in particular goalkeeper Craig Gordon who had come forward for a last-ditch attack.

Hearts players surround referee Matthew MacDermid after the final whistle following the 1-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Asked for his thoughts on how the match ended, Critchley said: "I think it was a possible handball. I've not seen it back yet, and I don't know if it was in the box. I think the [added] time, three minutes, there should have been longer than that. We had seven minutes at St Johnstone last week and I don't remember the physios coming on or anything.

"Three minutes... I don't know where that has come from. It should have been longer in my opinion. Maybe we would have got a free-kick because the players gave everything. They pushed right to the end and something nearly dropped for us. Sometimes you need that bit of luck as well and we've probably not had that in the last couple of games."

Critchley was frustrated that his side, much like the midweek defeat to Heidenheim in the Conference League, had nothing to show for a positive performance as they pinned Rangers back in the second half having struck the post through Kenneth Vargas 30 seconds after the restart.

"We got off to the worst possible start,” Critchley added. “We were too tentative, Rangers scored, then we grew into the game. We had a big chance after half-time, and, if we'd taken it, with the feeling around the ground, the game would have swung even more in our favour.