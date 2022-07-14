Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers star had EPL choice, Celtic target 2, Aberdeen and Dundee United close in on signings, Hibs add duo

In addition, the likes of Celtic, Hearts and Dundee United continue their pre-season preparation with friendlies.

Here is all the latest transfer news and speculation as clubs look to get business done ahead of the new campaign:

Rangers’ Bassey plan

Giovanni van Bronkchorst believes Calvin Bassey’s potential is “massive” and aims to help him reach the very top by keeping him at Ibrox to help his development. The defender is in the final year of his contract. Last season was his first as a centre-back. Van Bronckhorst said: “He wants to develop himself, and hopefully we can have him longer here because his development needs to be a couple of years more before he reaches the level that he will be comfortable to get into a new team.” (Scottish Sun)

Celtic target two

Ange Postecoglou is looking to make two further additions before the start of the Scottish Premiership season at the end of the month. Celtic have been linked with PSG midfielder Edouard Michut and Australian star Aaron Mooy. Postecoglou played down interested in the former and reckons the later will “get picked up”. He said: “We have got a plan that we are sticking to and so far I am pretty happy with the progress we’re making on all fronts. And hopefully there will be some news coming out in the next few weeks before the season starts.” (Various)

Two arrive at Hibs

Hibs have made a double signing following the exit of Josh Doig to Hellas Verona. His replacement at left-back Marian Cabraja has been added with the Croatian signing a three-year deal. Manager Lee Johnson said: “He’s athletic, a really technical left-back who has quality on the ball through his delivery and distribution. He will add strength to our group.” In addition, the club have also added Reuben McAllister, the son of assistant manager Jamie. The 16-year-old will join up with the development squad. (The Scotsman)

Buddies hopeful of holding on to Celtic target

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is hopeful that Dylan Reid will remain at the club despite a six-figure bid from Celtic. The highly-rated midfielder is one of the best young talents in the country and Robinson reckons he can be developed in Paisley as a first-team player. He said: "Dylan and his advisers and his family have some decisions to make but I don't think he needs to look too much further than here to develop." (Sky Sports)

United close to keeper signing

Dundee United are closing in on their fourth summer addition with the signing of goalkeeper Mark Birighitti. Jack Ross is keen to replace Benjamin Siegrist and provide Carljohan Eriksson with competition. They had been keen on Zander Clark but are now on the verge of confirming a deal for the Central Coast Mariners’ No.1 who has one Australian cap. (The Scotsman)

Goldson’s choice

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has hinted that Connor Goldson turned down a move to the Premier League to remain at Rangers. The centre-back was out of contract in the summer but surprised many by signing a new long-term deal to stay. Van Bronckhorst said: “I think he did fantastic for the team last season, and I was really happy that he chose to stay on. He had the possibility to go to another club and the Premier League is a big league for everyone.” (Scottish Sun)

Striker heading to Pittodrie