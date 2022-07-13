Marijan Cabraja: Hibs move quickly to sign Josh Doig replacement - squad number, contract length, 'perfect age'

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and will complete his move to Easter Road pending international clearance and a work permit.

The terms of the transfer have been kept under wraps but it is understood Hibs will not pay Dinamo a fee for the player, but the Croatian side will earn a percentage of any future transfer, similar to the deal Hibs struck with Benfica for winger Jair Tavares.

Cabraja won the Croatian title with Zagreb in 2020/21 but fell out of favour last season and was loaned to Ferencvaros in Hungary and then Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia. He has also been capped up to Under-21 level by his country.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said he was “delighted” with the signing, adding: “He has history of playing at a very high level and is the perfect age to add to our group.

“He’s athletic, a really technical left-back who has quality on the ball through his delivery and distribution. He will add strength to our group.”

Cabraja and will take the number three shirt vacated by Doig, who completed his £3million move to Hellas Verona on Wednesday morning, the 20-year-old full-back signing a four-year deal with the Serie A side.

Hibs head of recruitment, Ian Gordon, added: “Squad planning is always at the forefront of our minds and knowing there’s been interest in Josh Doig for a prolonged period, Marijan is someone we’ve been looking at very closely.

Hibs have confirmed the signing of Marijan Cabraja from Dinamo Zagreb. Picture: Alan Rennie

“He has experience of playing European football, has good pedigree, and is someone we believe can hit the ground running straight away.”

Hibs have also fended off interest from English Premier League sides to complete the signing of Reuben McAllister from Bristol City.

The 16-year-old midfielder, who is the son of Jamie McAllister, the current Hibs assistant manager, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and will become part of the Easter Road club’s Development Squad.

“Bringing a player of Reuben’s ability is a real coup,” said Steve Kean, academy director at Hibs. “We beat off a lot of competition from top English Premier League sides to bring him here.