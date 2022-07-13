Dundee United strike deal for new goalkeeper as Jack Ross updates on Dylan Levitt injury

The Tangerines have struck a deal with Central Coast Mariners for the 31-year-old and are just waiting to go through UK immigration protocol.

Head coach Jack Ross has been keen to sign a stopper following the departure of Benjamin Siegrist and now looks to have got his man.

United, meanwhile, continued their pre-season preparations with a defeat to Port Vale.

Tommy McDermott scored the winner but the striker also committed a nasty looking foul on Dylan Levitt.

The midfielder hobbled off the pitch and Ross hopes the injury isn’t too serious.

He said: “Dylan is okay I think, it was an impact injury.

“I played with Darrell Clarke (the Port Vale manager) so know him really well and he apologised for it because it wasn’t a great tackle.

Dundee United are set to sign Australian goalkeeper Mark Birighitti from Central Coast Mariners. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

“He was apologetic because it was out of keeping with the rest of the game.

“Hopefully it will settle down and he will be okay for Saturday but it’s a bit early to tell.

“You always want to avoid injuries, Dylan is a top player who is very important to us.”

United don’t return to competitive action until July 30 when they face Kilmarnock.

Ross said: “We still have a bit to go in our performance today.

“We were short of our standards in some aspects but we have worked very hard physically in the last few days and it was a bit mix and match.