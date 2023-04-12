In September, Rangers lined up for their first Champions League group stage match at Ibrox in nearly 12 years. The XI which started against Napoli had an intriguing look to it. A familiar look. McGregor, Tavernier, Lundstram, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Arfield, Jack, Davis, Kent, Morelos.

Nine of the 11 played a part in Steven Gerrard's first season at the club. Season 2018/19. On the surface, four years and seven transfer windows with only a couple of additions to show for it. Of the seven signings made this past summer, five were on the bench. Twelve days previous to the 3-0 loss to Napoli, Rangers were thumped 4-0 at Celtic Park. Two summer signings started that match. There were none when the full-time whistle blew. While there were extenuating circumstances with players sold and injuries, it pointed to issues with investment in the playing squad and the recruitment itself, with supporters expressing the need for the squad to be refreshed.

Front and centre of that criticism has been managing director Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross Wilson, with many fans making their feelings known that it is ‘time for change’ on social media and at games. Wilson is understood to have agreed a move to Nottingham Forest with confirmation expected within the next 24 hours. Appointed to his position at Ibrox in October 2019 he was another piece of the rebuild, taking over from Mark Allen. Not only playing his part in the Premiership title win in 2020-2021 but a Scottish Cup success, the run to the Europa League final and some impressive player trading which included nearly £40million in the sales of Nathan Patterson, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey. Yet, despite that success there have been underlying issues which stretch back two years.

‘Bit of build up’

“After Rangers won the league in 2021, the expectation from the fans was to go and put the foot down and bring in three or four players to keep it going in the way normal top clubs would run," Adam Thornton, author of Gerrard's Blueprint: The Tactical Philosophy Behind Rangers 55th Title Triumph, told The Scotsman. “Rangers were on top and it looked like Celtic were imploding that year. I think there is a frustration there that Rangers and Ross Wilson didn’t go and spend loads of money that summer.

"I do think it has been a bit of a build up over two years but the League Cup final was the straw which broke the camel's back. Getting the Champions League money, selling those players. I think people were looking at £30m-£40million of players coming in over the next couple of years. It doesn’t look like that's going to be the case.”

The sporting director roles encompasses plenty of areas from the academy to the footballing infrastructure in terms of scouting, sports science and medical departments, but in the eyes of supporters it is the involvement in recruitment which matters most. Wilson often acted as the face of Rangers to prospective signings. Often the first person the player, his agents and family would encounter and deal with. Understood to be hugely enthusiastic and personable, it has helped him not only convince targets that their future is at Ibrox but network and build relationships throughout the footballing landscape. He was hugely influential in securing a loan deal for Malik Tillman, earning praise from Bayern Munich in the process, with how the transfer was structured.

Celtic comparison

Rangers fans protest against managing director Stewart Robertson and director of football Ross Wilson during a recent match against Kilmarnock at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The belt tightening in the summer of 2021 rather than levelling up, when it was expected the club would kick on with Celtic entering a period of transition under Ange Postecoglou, requires context. Covid had impacted finances, investment was “front-loaded” towards winning the club’s 55th league title and then there was failure in the Champions League group stages and no significant player sales to reinvest.

Fast forward 12 months and the club were now chasing a Celtic side who seemed to produce hit after hit in the transfer market. While their city rivals are in a better financial position, the comparison is always going to be there. Around £12million was spent in the summer but at this moment in time it has not been done wisely. Injuries haven't helped with John Souttar and Tom Lawrence missing large chunks of the campaign, but key recruits such as Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz weren’t ready to have an impact from the start. It took until January to address the lack of midfield dynamism, creativity and mobility, while other key areas are still lacking, namely goalkeeper, right wing and in attack. Contrast that with Celtic. This January they sold Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis for profit and haven't missed a beat, bringing in Alistair Johnston and Hyeongyu Oh.

‘Too far gone’

The highly-rated Wilson, through his experience in the game, the contacts he has built up, working closely with Michael Beale who has taken a hands-on role in recruitment, could have made greater success of his time at Ibrox if he had rejected Forest. Thornton admitted it is likely the right time for a parting of ways with the sporting director "too far gone" in the eyes of some fans. But he leaves a strong legacy with regards to player trading.

Rangers fans protest against Stewart Robertson and Ross Wilson at Fir Park in March. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Stewart Robertson once said: “What we need to do is get ourselves to a normalised position with our player trading model, which is selling the right player at the right time at the right value for Rangers.” Bassey, who Wilson helped bring to the club, and his transfer to Ajax was one of the finest bits of business done by any club, anywhere in the world. It provided a blueprint of how to operate a player trading model. Yet, on the flipside, there are few individuals in the squad who you would currently predict to provide another transfer windfall. And that points to those recruitment issues across the past two seasons with the team in need of a summer refresh. But it will be done without Wilson.

Ross Wilson has revealed there is no pressure for Rangers to sell with player trading something that is "normal". The sporting director confirmed there is "no mandate" for new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst to sell. He said: "We will reject offers as we have done so in the past if they are below our value. If we accept any offers, we will reinvest in this squad to take it forward.” (Various)

Happier times in Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson's relationship with Club 1872 as he helps launch the fan shareholder group at Ibrox in May 2016. (Photo by Ross Brownlee/SNS Group).