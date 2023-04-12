All Sections
Ross Wilson breaks Rangers exit silence as Nottingham Forest move confirmed

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has left the club to join Nottingham Forest.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 12th Apr 2023, 21:55 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST
His move to the City Ground was confirmed in statements released by both clubs on Wednesday night as Forest confirmed the arrival of their new chief football officer. Forest turned to Wilson following the departure of previous sporting director Filippo Giraldi on Tuesday as they battle to retain their place in the Premier League.

The 39-year-old Wilson spent four years at Ibrox and helped Rangers win their 55th top-flight title and break their transfer record twice. However, he had been the focus of some unrest among supporters who were dissatisfied with the club’s recruitment policy last summer.

On his departure from Ibrox, Wilson said: “ I would like to thank the players, led superbly by captain James Tavernier, and the manager Michael Beale, as well as all those who have come before them in the three and a half years I have spent at Rangers.

Ross Wilson has left his position as Rangers sporting director to take up a new role at Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Ross Wilson has left his position as Rangers sporting director to take up a new role at Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
"I would like to thank Douglas Park, Stewart Robertson and the Board for their support. I wish John Bennett - a true Rangers man - a successful chairmanship. This is a great club, and there are so many reasons for Rangers to face the decades ahead with optimism and pride.

“Thank you for your support. I wish everyone associated with Rangers nothing but the best for the future.”

Rangers new chairman John Bennett, who recently replaced Douglas Park, added: “I would like sincerely to thank Ross for his enormous contribution to the development of Rangers both on and off the pitch.

“While we have enjoyed silverware and excellent European progress during his time, his legacy will be the development of the Rangers Training Centre into a top-class environment, and the integration and success of our women’s programme."

