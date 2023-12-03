Regretful Rangers warn of football sanctions over pyro as clear festive fixture message given to fans

The Ibrox outfit has spoken out in the wake of an SPFL investigation into incidents at Dens Park last month

Rangers say they are at risk of “football sanctions” should their supporters continue with the use of pyrotechnics at football stadia.

Ahead of this afternoon’s Premiership match against St Mirren, the Ibrox club has issued a statement urging fans not to bring flares and other devices to matches going forward – and say they regret incidents involving pyrotechnics set off by its support at Dens Park last month, which led to fire alarms going off, a delay to the match against Dundee and an SPFL/government probe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full statement from Rangers read: “As everyone at Rangers FC prepares for a massive month of fixtures, the club reminds supporters the use of pyrotechnics is not only dangerous, but also illegal within sports stadia. Supporters who bring pyrotechnic devices to football matches are at risk of arrest and put the club at risk of football sanctions.

Rangers fans caused a delay to proceedings at Dens Park last month with a pyrotechnic display.

Rangers regrets the display of pyrotechnics at Dens Park last month, which resulted in a fire alarm triggering, and our match with Dundee FC being temporarily suspended. This led to an investigation by the SPFL and has put Rangers in a position where a repeat has the potential for the club to be subject to disciplinary action.