The match at Ibrox is one of three Premiership matches taking place today

Rangers are back in action on Sunday afternoon when Philippe Clement’s men welcome St Mirren to Ibrox.

After a 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday, Rangers will be looking to return to winning ways against Stephen Robinson’s Buddies, who will be looking to reclaim third spot in the Premiership after were overtaken by Hearts in on Saturday by virtue their 1-0 win away at Kilmarnock. This match is one of a trio of league games today, with St Johnstone playing Celtic in the early kick-off and Hibs hosting Aberdeen at Easter Road, also at 3pm.

Rangers v St Mirren match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Kick-off is 3pm.

Is Rangers v St Mirren on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel starting at 7.15pm on Sunday, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.55pm.

Rangers v St Mirren live stream

A live video stream will be available to international subscribers only via Rangers TV. Those within the UK can listen to live audio via either club channel, or alternatively tune into BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme which goes on air from noon on Sunday.

Rangers v St Mirren team news

Rangers defenders Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz return after missing the draw with Aris Limassol as they are not in the Light Blues’ European squad. Centre-back Connor Goldson returns from suspension, winger Scott Wright could be back from illness and a muscle problem but Ryan Jack (unspecified injury) and fellow midfielder Nico Raskin (knee) are still out. St Mirren hope to have Richard Taylor back after the defender missed the midweek defeat by Ross County. Ryan Strain faces groin surgery on Monday and a three-month absence.

Referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee and John Beaton is in charge of VAR.

