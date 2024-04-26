Rangers Women vs Celtic Women: How to watch Scottish Cup semi final, TV details, what channel, tickets
Rangers Women and Celtic Women will take to Hampden Park this weekend for a place in the Scottish Cup Final.
The fifth time the sides have faced each other already this season, the margins are sure to be fine as two of Scottish women’s football’s big hitters go toe to toe at the national stadium.
Rangers currently lead the head-to-heads on two wins, though it was the Hoops who emerged victorious in their last meeting thanks to a Natasha Flint double which secured the win for the Ghirls.
The sides have already battled it out in one semi-final this season with Jo Potter’s Gers side emerging victorious in the Sky Sports Cup back in January. They would later go on to lift the cup by defeating Partick Thistle 4-1 at Tynecastle to secure the first silverware of the campaign.
The win at Tynecastle has set Rangers up for a potential treble though Celtic - in search of a domestic double of their own - will look to deal Potter’s side a killer blow in order to retain their Scottish Cup crown at Hampden Park.
Rangers expected line-up: Fife, Hill, Middag, Docherty, Hay, Cornet, Rowe, Arnot, McLoughlin, Hardy, Ross.
Celtic expected line-up: Daugherty, Hayes, Clark, Craig, Shen, Menglu, Ashworth-Clifford, Ross, Cavanagh, Agnew, Flint.
Rangers Women vs Celtic Women tickets details, how to get tickets for Scottish Cup semi final
The game will be split into sections at Hampden this weekend. If you’re looking for tickets in the Rangers end, they are available here. Tickets for the Celtic supporting section are available here.
Prices are as follows: £10 adults, £5 U16s/Seniors
How to watch Rangers Women vs Celtic Women, TV details for Scottish Cup semi final
Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Saturday 27 April, 12:15pm
If you’re unable to make it to Mount Florida for the game, it will be screened live on the BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer, with live coverage beginning at 12pm.
