Celtic will face this this evening at the Excelsior Stadium for a place in the Sky Sports Cup final.

Kirsty Maclean takes on Shen in last season's Scottish Cup final. Cr. SNS Group

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns again tonight as the Scottish Women's Premier League teams clash for a highly anticipated Old Firm derby in the Sky Sports Cup semi final.

The second time the sides have faced each other this season, Jo Potter's Rangers' outfit had to come from behind during their clash earlier in the campaign as goals from Kirsty Maclean and Rio Hardy handed them a vital 2-1 win. However, tonight's clash has a different prize at stake with both the Hoops and the Gers desperate to get their hands on the first trophy of the season.

The game will begin a new era for Celtic too after they appointed Swedish boss Elena Sadiku as their new head coach last week following the departure of popular manager Fran Alonso to Houston Dash at the back end of 2023.

The Hoops are no stranger to Swedish icons at the club and Sadiku admitted she would love to emulate 'role model' Henrik Larsson's time with the club by bringing their women's team success in he debut campaign, explaining "He was The King of Kings right? Maybe I can become the Queen of Queens?”.

Gers head coach Jo Potter, who has yet to taste defeat this season, admitted it'll be an unusual situation for an Old Firm with a new boss in the dug out but believes they have the ability to beat Celtic and retain the Sky Sports Cup trophy.

"To stay the best and be the best, you've to be shot at. We're sitting three points clear at the top of the league which brings its own pressure so we know we have to keep performing week in week out to maintain that. To maintain this cup and keep hold of it, we've got to perform against one of closest rivals. We've got to be on it, we've got to perform and step up" explained the former Lionesses international.

Celtic Women vs Rangers Women tickets

Tickets are available the Old Firm clash via this link, priced at £8 for adults, £4 for children (under 16) and a special combined price of £10 for adult and child.

You can purchase tickets for either the Celtic home end or the Rangers away end via the above link, with prices the same in both sections.

Is Celtic Women vs Rangers Women on TV, TV details and channel, kick off time

Where: Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, Scotland, Friday 19 January, 7.35pm