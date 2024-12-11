Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in the Europa League as Ibrox hosts once of one of the most mouth-watering clashes of the season on Thursday.

Level on 10 points in the Europa League table, both Rangers and Spurs have won three, drawn one and lost one from their opening five Europa League games, and know a win could virtually wrap up at least a play-off spot to reach the last 16, with just two games fixtures remaining.

Heading into the game though, both sides have selections headaches, with Rangers head coach Philippe Clement without Ianis Hagi, Danilo (both ineligible) and Tom Lawrence (hamstring), while Oscar Cortes is a doubt.

Under pressure former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to get another one over his former arch-rivals at Ibrox, but has huge injury problems, with up to eight Spurs first team players expected to miss the clash in Glasgow.

The Scotsman predict how both sides will line-up for the game on Thursday.

GK: Jack Butland - Rangers The English goalkeeper will be looking to keep Spurs' attack at bay.

GK: Fraser Forster - Tottenham Hotspur With regular number one Guglielmo Vicario out injured until new year, the ex-Celtic 'keeper will deputise at Ibrox.

RB: James Tavernier - Rangers With the potential to be one of the biggest European nights of the season, it feels inconceivable that Clement would rest his captain.