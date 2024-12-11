How will Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur line-up for their Europa League clash at Ibrox on Thursday? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
How will Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur line-up for their Europa League clash at Ibrox on Thursday? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers vs Tottenham predicted XIs: Clement makes 2 changes for Ibrox clash as Postecoglou faces injury crisis

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST

Here is how we predict Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur line-up for their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in the Europa League as Ibrox hosts once of one of the most mouth-watering clashes of the season on Thursday.

Level on 10 points in the Europa League table, both Rangers and Spurs have won three, drawn one and lost one from their opening five Europa League games, and know a win could virtually wrap up at least a play-off spot to reach the last 16, with just two games fixtures remaining.

Heading into the game though, both sides have selections headaches, with Rangers head coach Philippe Clement without Ianis Hagi, Danilo (both ineligible) and Tom Lawrence (hamstring), while Oscar Cortes is a doubt.

Under pressure former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to get another one over his former arch-rivals at Ibrox, but has huge injury problems, with up to eight Spurs first team players expected to miss the clash in Glasgow.

The Scotsman predict how both sides will line-up for the game on Thursday.

The English goalkeeper will be looking to keep Spurs' attack at bay.

1. GK: Jack Butland - Rangers

The English goalkeeper will be looking to keep Spurs' attack at bay. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
With regular number one Guglielmo Vicario out injured until new year, the ex-Celtic 'keeper will deputise at Ibrox.

2. GK: Fraser Forster - Tottenham Hotspur

With regular number one Guglielmo Vicario out injured until new year, the ex-Celtic 'keeper will deputise at Ibrox. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
With the potential to be one of the biggest European nights of the season, it feels inconceivable that Clement would rest his captain.

3. RB: James Tavernier - Rangers

With the potential to be one of the biggest European nights of the season, it feels inconceivable that Clement would rest his captain. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Spanish defender suffered defeat on his last visit to Glasgow, and will be hoping to ensure it doesn't happen again at Ibrox.

4. RB: Pedro Porro - Tottenham Hotspur

The Spanish defender suffered defeat on his last visit to Glasgow, and will be hoping to ensure it doesn't happen again at Ibrox. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:TottenhamTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice