Philippe Clement rebuked over Celtic and Spurs remark as Rangers boss told 'don't make excuses'

Rangers set for huge week after Dingwall victory

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has claimed both Tottenham AND Celtic are "financially out of our league" ahead of two huge matches against the duo this week.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs travel to Ibrox in the Europa League for a battle of Britain clash on Thursday before Rangers face Celtic in the final of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden three days later.

Rangers warmed up for the massive week with a 3-0 victory away to Ross County which moved them to within two points of second-placed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand, although they remain 11 behind leaders Celtic.

Clement, speaking to Sky Sports after the victory in Dingwall, was asked if the victory set his side up nicely for the upcoming double-header.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement applauds the travelling fans after the 3-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

His reply raised eyebrows as he stated: "They are totally different kind of games. Maybe we need to say financially out of our league, the two games. We're going to compete in that way and it's a really nice challenge for our squad to show themselves in these games and what we can do against those teams."

The statement, while factually accurate given Rangers’ current financial position, did not sit well with former Scotland striker James McFadden, who was on punditry duty in the Highlands, as he rebuked the Belgian for making excuses before a ball has been kicked.

McFadden said: "I think the fact that you're giving them a chance of winning the cup because they've turned their form around. They're finding their level of consistency. I mean, obviously, you want to do well in every game you play but they would give up losing on Thursday to win the cup, absolutely no doubt.