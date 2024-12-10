Rangers will look to edge one step closer to the last 16 of the Europa League as they welcome under-pressure former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham Hotspur team to Ibrox on Thursday night.

Scheduled to kick-off at 8pm, the home side find themselves in a strong position in the Europa League table, and currently occupy eighth position after winning three of their opening five games in the competition.

Sitting just one place behind them with an identical record are this week’s opponents Tottenham Hotspur, but they’ll arrive in Glasgow under a cloud after back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth and Chelsea in the English Premier League left some fans calling for a change in head coach.

The home side will be without Danilo and Ianis Hagi for the game. The pair have made positive contributions in the last few domestic games, but are ruled out of the game due to not being included in Rangers’ Europa League squad. Philippe Clement has other injuries concerns ahead of the game too, though his opposite number Postecoglou could be without eight first-team players for the game.

One of the most highly-anticipated games of the season, The Scotsman has all the latest injury news ahead of clash:

Micky van de Ven - Spurs - DOUBT Another who aggravated a hamstring injury against Chelsea, the Dutch centre-back is a doubt for the game against Rangers.

Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT The Welsh midfielder is not expected back until after Christmas after picking up a knock in the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Motherwell.

Cristian Romero - Spurs - OUT Aggravated a hamstring injury in the 4-3 loss to Chelsea and the weekend, and is almost certainly out of the game.