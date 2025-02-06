Rangers head coach Philippe Clement is hoping to welcome back some of his injured stars for the visit of Queen's Park this weekend. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Rangers head coach Philippe Clement is hoping to welcome back some of his injured stars for the visit of Queen's Park this weekend. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers vs Queen's Park injury news: 5 out as Philippe Clement waits on trio and mulls over Ibrox full debut

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 12:40 BST

Here is all the early team news ahead of Rangers v Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers will hope to go a step closer to silverware this weekend when they welcome Queen’s Park to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fifth round (kick off: 3.30pm).

Philippe Clement’s side head into the game on the back of a commanding 4-0 victory over Ross County last weekend, and will aim to make it four consecutive wins when they welcome the Scottish Championship side to Govan.

The club’s lengthy injury list has subsided somewhat, with John Souttar and Tom Lawrence completing their successful returns to the Rangers first team, though Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Barron and Leon Balogun are all doubts for the game after picking up injuries in the recent Europa League defeat to Manchester United.

Ahead of the match at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you the early team news:

The on loan Netherlands youth international is unlikely to play again this season after picking up a serious knee injury while playing for the Dutch under-21 team last year.

1. Neraysho Kasanwirjo - OUT

The on loan Netherlands youth international is unlikely to play again this season after picking up a serious knee injury while playing for the Dutch under-21 team last year. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The versatile defender has been missing from the Rangers squad since the 3-3 draw at Hibs, and is unlikely to be involved this weekend.

2. Dujon Sterling - OUT

The versatile defender has been missing from the Rangers squad since the 3-3 draw at Hibs, and is unlikely to be involved this weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The on loan Portuguese defender is in line for his first start at Ibrox following his January arrival from Lille.

3. Rafael Fernandes - POTENTIAL FULL DEBUT

The on loan Portuguese defender is in line for his first start at Ibrox following his January arrival from Lille. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Turkish left-back has been ruled out since the Europa League defeat to Manchester United this month. A doubt for this weekend's cup tie at Ibrox.

4. Ridvan Yilmaz - DOUBT

The Turkish left-back has been ruled out since the Europa League defeat to Manchester United this month. A doubt for this weekend's cup tie at Ibrox. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Queen's ParkTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice