Rangers will hope to go a step closer to silverware this weekend when they welcome Queen’s Park to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fifth round (kick off: 3.30pm).

Philippe Clement’s side head into the game on the back of a commanding 4-0 victory over Ross County last weekend, and will aim to make it four consecutive wins when they welcome the Scottish Championship side to Govan.

The club’s lengthy injury list has subsided somewhat, with John Souttar and Tom Lawrence completing their successful returns to the Rangers first team, though Ridvan Yilmaz, Connor Barron and Leon Balogun are all doubts for the game after picking up injuries in the recent Europa League defeat to Manchester United.

Ahead of the match at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you the early team news:

1 . Neraysho Kasanwirjo - OUT The on loan Netherlands youth international is unlikely to play again this season after picking up a serious knee injury while playing for the Dutch under-21 team last year. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dujon Sterling - OUT The versatile defender has been missing from the Rangers squad since the 3-3 draw at Hibs, and is unlikely to be involved this weekend. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Rafael Fernandes - POTENTIAL FULL DEBUT The on loan Portuguese defender is in line for his first start at Ibrox following his January arrival from Lille. | SNS Group Photo Sales