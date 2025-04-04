Our football writers give their predictions for Rangers vs Hibs at Ibrox this weekend.

This weekend’s most highly-anticipated Scottish Premiership fixture comes at Ibrox this week, as in-form Hibs travel to Rangers looking to extend their unbeaten run.

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has masterminded some impressive results since his appointment in Govan, but suffered defeat in his Ibrox debut against Motherwell last month, meaning the Gers are without a win at home since February 2 - and Ferguson will be desperate to halt that run.

Visitors Hibs arrive in Glasgow in buoyant mood though, having extended their unbeaten league run by sweeping aside basement club St Johnstone 3-0 last week. Goals from Junior Hoilett, Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie ensured it was a comfortable afternoon at Easter Road, and they’ll now have their eyes set on proving their top three credentials by picking up a first win at Ibrox since February 2018.

Can Rangers get their home form back on track, or are Hibs destined to extend their unbeaten league run? Our football writers Mark Atkinson, Matthew Elder, Alan Pattullo and Graham Falk share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Mark Atkinson:

Hibs are on a 15-game unbeaten run in the Premiership and that gets a big examination at Ibrox - regardless of Rangers' inconsistencies. Both teams have goals in them and it should be a lively, open affair. Barry Ferguson will want his team to be in the best shape possible ahead of taking Athletic Bilbao and I wonder if he may keep Vaclav Cerny in cotton wool once more. Rangers obviously deserve to be favourites and while Hibs will make a game of it, I think the hosts may just edge it.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hibs

Matthew Elder

Barry Ferguson may have added an extra competitive edge to Rangers since his appointment but they still appear vulnerable having gone two goals behind to Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Dundee before battling back to win two of the three. Hibs are in great form, 15 unbeaten in the league, and will travel to Ibrox with a firm belief that they can claim a first victory at Ibrox since February 2018 to aid their pursuit of a third-place finish.

Prediction: Rangers 2-2 Hibs.

Alan Pattullo

Rangers will yearn for two things - a clean sheet and limited or even, ideally, no drama. It’s been a wild ride under Barry Ferguson and co to date, with the most recent outing perhaps the craziest match yet. Trailing Dundee 3-1 with little more than 15 minutes left, they managed to secure a 4-3 win in the dying moments. Such goalfests are not just characteristic of the Ferguson era – it was 3-3 when these teams last met during the last weeks of Philippe Clement’s reign, with Hibs coming back from 2-0 down. David Gray’s side have forgotten how to lose in the league but might be re-acquainted with the feeling here.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hibs

Graham Falk

There’s goals in this one. Rangers have conceded an average of 2.25 goals per league game since Barry Ferguson was appointed as interim boss - but they’ve also scored an average of 3 goals per game. Meanwhile, Hibs have only failed to score once in their last 18 games in all competitions. Goals, goals and more goals, surely? Rangers’ home form has been really poor over the last few weeks, losing to St Mirren, Motherwell and Queen’s Park, and they’ll want to rectify that against the league’s in-form team. Part of me feels like David Gray’s side could get a rare win at Ibrox, but I’m not sure Ferguson will allow Rangers to lose another home game, especially after the boost they’ll have got from last week’s dramatic win at Dundee. It all feels very much like a score draw to me, though perhaps not as high-scoring as January’s enthralling 3-3 draw at Easter Road. Tough one to call.