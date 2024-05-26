Rangers Captain Nicola Docherty. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers face Hearts in the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this weekend.

The final piece of SWPL silverware on offer is sure to be closely contested, with Jo Potter’s Gers desperate to make up for losing out on the title to rivals Celtic last weekend, while Eva Olid’s Jambos will hope to create history by lifting the first major trophy in their history.

“I think it is huge,” said Potter. “Already being in a cup final this season brings lots of experience for the players and just feeling the emotions of the day. We have got to bring it all together, no day everyone is perfect, football is not a perfect game to be had but we want to be as close to it as we can. We want to make it a good day, we have got to lean on the experiences that we had in the semi-final and the final previously.”

Rangers have won three of the sides’ four league games this term. However, Olid’s Hearts team will be confident they can upset the apple cart as they did earlier in the campaign when they became one of only two sides to have beaten the Ibrox outfit this season.

“It’s always difficult against the top three,” admitted the Jambos head coach. “The fact we’ve already won against them this season, that helps a lot in terms of belief for the team. Maybe, if you haven’t won against them before, it can be difficult, as they have a lot of experience. Not just this season, but last season we got two points against Rangers. Out of the top three, Rangers is the team we’ve got more points against, which of course, gives us more belief. For us just to get to the final is a massive objective, but now we’re there, we want to win.”

Neither side have lifted Scottish Women’s Cup before, though Rangers have been runners-up three times, losing out in the 2008–09, 2010 and 2022-23 season. This will be Hearts first date in a cup final, having never made it this far in the competition.

Looking to catch every minute of this weekend’s clash? Here is everything you need to know about Rangers vs Hearts.

Rangers expected line-up: Fife, Hill, Middag, Docherty, Hay, Cornet, Rowe, Arnot, McLoughlin, Hardy, Howat.

Hearts expected line-up: Parker-Smith, Brownlie, Girasoli, Waldie, Forsyth, Grant, Lockwood, Mooney, Husband, Timms, McGovern.

Rangers Women vs Hearts Women tickets details, how to get tickets for Scottish Cup final

If you’re hoping to make it along to Hampden Park for the Scottish Gas Scottish Women’s Cup final, there are still tickets available. Tickets for both the Rangers, Hearts and neutral sections are available here.

Prices are as follows: £12 adults, £6 U16s/Seniors.

How to watch Rangers Women vs Hearts Women, TV details for Scottish Cup final

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Sunday 26 May, 2:30pm