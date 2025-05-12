Rangers will look to make it two home wins in four days when they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick off: 7.45pm).
A whole 76 days on from his appointment as interim head coach, Barry Ferguson finally grabbed his first home win as Rangers boss when goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte handed them a thumping 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on Sunday, and the Gers hero will be hoping to sign off in style at Ibrox this Wednesday.
Out of form Dundee United will be hoping to restore some pride after Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren meant they have lost their last three games, and are in danger and dropping to sixth place after the Paisley’s side recent resurgence.
Ahead of the game, both Rangers and Dundee United have their injury concerns, while Ferguson is also considering a switch to his starting XI following some impressive performances off the bench at the weekend.
Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news: