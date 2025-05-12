Rangers will look to make it two home wins in four days when they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday (kick off: 7.45pm).

A whole 76 days on from his appointment as interim head coach, Barry Ferguson finally grabbed his first home win as Rangers boss when goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte handed them a thumping 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on Sunday, and the Gers hero will be hoping to sign off in style at Ibrox this Wednesday.

Out of form Dundee United will be hoping to restore some pride after Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren meant they have lost their last three games, and are in danger and dropping to sixth place after the Paisley’s side recent resurgence.

Ahead of the game, both Rangers and Dundee United have their injury concerns, while Ferguson is also considering a switch to his starting XI following some impressive performances off the bench at the weekend.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Dujon Sterling - Rangers - OUT The versatile defender is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles in the draw with Athletic Bilbao last month. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ross Graham - Dundee United - DOUBT The big centre-back is a doubt for the game at Ibrox with a hamstring problem. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - DOUBT Has missed the last few weeks with an injury he sustained in the 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao last month, but may return in time for the club's penultimate game of the season. | PA Photo: PA Photo Sales