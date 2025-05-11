Interim Rangers boss reflects on 4-0 win over Aberdeen

Barry Ferguson has welcomed being presented with some tough decisions ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Dundee United having managed to remove a significant monkey from his back in the form of the first Ibrox win of his tenure.

The 4-0 win over Aberdeen, with all the goals coming in the second half, was especially meaningful for Ferguson. It has taken the interim manager 76 days and six matches to taste success at Ibrox, although a 2-0 Europa League defeat against Fenerbahce was followed by a shootout victory. “Of course I'm happy,” he said after goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte meant Rangers were able to eventually cruise towards three points. “The players are happy. And hopefully the supporters are happy with the second-half performance.”

Ferguson replaced the ineffectual Nedim Bajrami with Igamane at half time and also introduced Bailey Rice, Tom Lawrence, Danilo and Neraysho Kasanwirjo in the second half. “I want to have a problem,” he said. “I've not had a problem for a long time. I've got a problem now with the starting XI I'm going to have to pick against Dundee United on Wednesday night.”

On the subject of his future beyond the end of the season, he stressed he was just planning to make the most of the last two matches. A trying campaign comes to an end on Saturday at Easter Road against Hibs. Asked whether man of the match Nico Raskin, who provided two assists, was someone Rangers should be trying to build a team around next season, Ferguson replied that he was not getting into that.

“I don't know his contract situation,” he said. “I'm just going to enjoy the last couple of games, managing and coaching Nico.”

Ferguson noted that he saw a lot of himself in the fiery Raskin. The interim manager has been forced to go head-to-head with the Belgian midfielder on occasion. “He's got an opinion, I don't mind people with opinions,” he said. “I just think if he works on things that we speak about, he's got a real chance of playing at the top.

