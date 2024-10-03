How to watch Rangers v Celtic in the SWPL

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will host last season’s champions Celtic on Thursday evening in the first Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Old Firm clash of the season.

Jo Potter’s Rangers side will look to open up a five point gap on their Glasgow rivals as they look to wrestle the SWPL title from them after missing out via goal difference last year. Celtic will attempt to inflict the Gers first domestic defeat of the campaign and regain their place at the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners of the domestic cup double last year, Rangers have breezed through all seven of their opening games, scoring an astonishing 51 goals in the process and picking up maximum points. Elena Sadiku’s Celtic may be in third, but enter the game in buoyant mood having made history by qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages for the first time in their history.

Celtic qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League for the first time in their history last week. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“It is going to be a good game and we are looking forward to it,” said Potter ahead of the game. “I think both squads are healthy so it will be the first real test of the season for us. We know we have got to be bang at it through the majority of it. Adding players to the squad like Wilko [Katie Wilkinson], she has come in and she is miles ahead of the top goal-scorers in the league already and I think that just shows our intent.”

Her counterpart, Swedish boss Sadiku, was far more amped up in her thoughts ahead of the game though, insisting Rangers were not the better team and blasting Potter by saying: “They were not (the better team). We won the league, we always aim to win and to win well. That is not going to change. I think she just wants to have something to say and be tough about it, so I don’t care what she’s saying.”

Rangers will be without two big players for the game, though, with Potter confirming that Kirsty McLean and Chelsea Cornet will not be available. Hana Kerner and Chloe Craig will remain out for the visitors, while Jenny Smith could also sit out after being missing Celtic’s last two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to catch every minute of the big Old Firm battle? This is how you can watch Rangers vs Celtic live in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

Rangers expected line-up: Essen, Eddie, Hill, Docherty, Hay, Middag, McLoughlin, McCleary, McAuley, Wilkinson, Howat.

Celtic expected line-up: Daugherty, Hayes, Clark, Costa, Lawton, Ross, Cavanagh, Ashworth-Clifford, Gallagher, McGregor, Agnew.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic, TV details for SWPL Old Firm clash

Where: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld, Scotland, Thursday 3 October. Kick-off 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad