Partick boss left concerned for player’s safety

Partick Thistle women's manager Brian Graham hit out at the "unacceptable" three-hour wait for an ambulance after one of his players suffered a head injury in their SWPL match against Rangers on Sunday.

Courtney Stewart went down in the 10th minute of the league match at Broadwood Stadium, which Rangers went on to win 4-0 through a Katie Wilkinson hat-trick and a goal from Chelsea Cornet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Partick midfielder suffered a seizure after a head collision and was treated on the pitch by Rangers' medical staff and first aiders before being moved to the dressing room to wait for an ambulance.

She was still inside the stadium when the match concluded before eventually being taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow just after 5pm, three hours after the initial injury.

"I can't thank Rangers' medical staff and the first aiders here enough, they've been brilliant with her," Graham told BBC Scotland.

"But I just don't think we get that in the men's game. A real serious head injury and my player is in there still waiting for an ambulance. I just don't think it's acceptable.

"The game has finished a long time ago and she's still waiting on an ambulance. We are first and foremost thinking about her safety and trying to keep her awake, but I think the ambulance should have been here a long time ago."

Elsewhere, Chloe Craig's second-half penalty gave Celtic a 1-0 victory over Glasgow City to make it two wins from two for the defending champions in the new SWPL season.