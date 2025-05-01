Both Rangers and Celtic have injury worries ahead of this weekend's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.Both Rangers and Celtic have injury worries ahead of this weekend's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group.
Both Rangers and Celtic have injury worries ahead of this weekend's Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Rangers vs Celtic injury news: 7 out as Barry Ferguson dealt fresh injury blow ahead of Old Firm at Ibrox

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 08:22 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers will aim to inflict a third consecutive Old Firm defeat on rivals Celtic as the Glasgow rivals clash at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday (kick off: 12pm).

Despite a desperately poor domestic campaign leaving them languishing 17 points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side, Rangers have had the upper hand in recent derby games, scoring nine goals in their last three games against the Hoops, three of which came in March’s dramatic 3-2 win at Celtic Park.

Celtic, who were crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the fourth successive season - and a joint-record 55th time - after their 5-0 win at Dundee United last weekend, will have their eyes fixed on revenge, and arrive at Ibrox in incredible form having scored 15 goals in their last three games.

Both sides have their plenty of injury worries ahead of the game though, with up to 10 players potentially missing the game in Govan.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Suffered a cheekbone injury against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month that makes him a major doubt for Sunday's Old Firm at Ibrox.

1. Leon Balogun - Rangers - DOUBT

Suffered a cheekbone injury against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month that makes him a major doubt for Sunday's Old Firm at Ibrox. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The £8million Portuguese winger suffered a knee injury in the title clincher against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, and reports state he may even face a race to fit in time for next season, meaning he is definitely out of this weekend's game against Rangers.

2. Jota - Celtic - OUT

The £8million Portuguese winger suffered a knee injury in the title clincher against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, and reports state he may even face a race to fit in time for next season, meaning he is definitely out of this weekend's game against Rangers. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has missed several weeks with a unspecified knock, and faces a race against time to make the game against Celtic.

3. Tom Lawrence - Rangers - DOUBT

Has missed several weeks with a unspecified knock, and faces a race against time to make the game against Celtic. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Danish goalkeeper has missed the last few weeks with a shoulder injury, and will continue to sit out as he nurses his way back to full fitness.

4. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - OUT

The Danish goalkeeper has missed the last few weeks with a shoulder injury, and will continue to sit out as he nurses his way back to full fitness. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Team news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice