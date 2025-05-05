Michael Beale gave debut to ‘player with promise’

Rangers have confirmed the permanent departure of youngster Johnly Yfeko in a move that has left his new club boss amazed that the deal was sanctioned.

The 21-year-old, who can play left-back and centre-back, joined the Ibrox club in the summer of 2022 after being released by Leicester City. He featured mainly in the Rangers B team but was handed a first-team debut by former manager Michael Beale in August 2023, starting against Morton in the the last 16 of the League Cup.

Johnly Yfeko in action for Rangers during a League Cup match against Greenock Morton at Ibrox on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Yfeko played the full 90 minutes at left-back as Rangers came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over the Championship side. It came after the youngster had been called up to the first-team during pre-season, featuring in a 2-1 friendly win over Hamburg at Ibrox, after which Beale described him as "player of promise".

“He's in my thoughts for a first-team place, but so is Bailey Rice and Zach Lovelace,” said Beale at the time. “But I think Johnly has been the big smile of pre-season. That’s a really big part of my belief, my staff believe in terms of developing young players. It’s a tough old club to play for sometimes so we got to get that right.

“But I think Big Johnly has done well again and it's lovely to see when you have a young players come in, you can see the energy. He's not there, he's got some work to do, but I think we might have a good player. He missed probably four months of last season with a hamstring problem. But he's a player with promise.”

Yfeko’s appearance against Morton remained his one and only first team outing with the Englishman joining League One side Exeter City last summer on a season-long loan with an option to buy. He has made 13 appearances for the Grecians, who are managed by former Celtic, Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell, in what has been an injury-hit spell at St James Park.

However, the player impressed in his short time on the pitch and Exeter have triggered their purchase option, paying an undisclosed fee to Rangers to secure his services on a two-year contract.

Johnly Yfeko (left) in action for Exeter City against Northampton Town on August 17, 2024. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Caldwell admitted his surprise that Rangers included an option to buy in the deal, believing Yfeko has a ‘huge ceiling’ in the game.

"I think when we saw him start the season everyone was amazed that we had that clause and he's got another two-years at the club but obviously the two injuries he's had the big setbacks this year that we've not seen enough of them,” he told the Exeter website.

"I spoke to Johnly today and said he has every tool at his disposal to be a top, top player now he has to make sure he stays on the pitch next year. He's professional, he's consistent with his work because his ceiling is huge for what he can achieve in his career and we're delighted to sign him this summer."

