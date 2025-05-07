Rangers will go in search of a first home win since early February as they welcome Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox this Sunday (kick off: 12pm).

Without a win in six, Barry Ferguson has just two opportunities left to secure his first Ibrox win as interim boss, or face becoming the first Rangers manager in history - caretakers included - to have not won a single home game during their tenure.

However, the task of achieving three points will not be an easy one, with Jimmy Thelin’s side eyeing up three points that could see them leapfrog Hibs in third place. The fourth clash between the sides this season, both teams have one win each, while their last clash saw a 96th minute Ianis Hagi screamer rescue a point for 10-men Rangers, who had Ross McCausland sent off in the first-half.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT The midfielder is set to leave Rangers upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, and has not featured for a number of weeks due to an unspecific knock. It feels unlikely we'll see him in a royal blue shirt again.

Gavin Molloy - Aberdeen - OUT Had surgery on a shoulder injury earlier in the year, but is closing in on a return according to reports. The visit to Rangers is likely to come too soon, though.

Leon King - Rangers - INELIGIBLE Joined Queen's Park on an emergency loan earlier this year, but league rules stipulate he is not eligible to play for Rangers this weekend, with his loan officially not officially ending until 1 June 2025.