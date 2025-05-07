Three prestigious awards up for grabs

The Scottish Football Writers' Association has revealed its award nominess for season 2024-25.

Three prestigious awards are up for grabs, namely Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Manager of the Year, with a shortlist of candidates produced for each as voted by members of the SFWA. Fittingly, Celtic are heavily represented in two of the three categories after clinching a fourth successive Scottish Premiership title, while Rangers failed to receive a single nomination after a disappointing campaign where they failed to win a trophy or mount a serious challenge for the title.

Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis has been nominated for the SFWA Player of the Year award. The on-loan Sunderland player has been instrumental in the Hibees’ surge towards third place in the Premiership and has been named on the shortlist alongside Dundee forward Simon Murray and Celtic pair Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor. Murray, Maeda and McGregor were all in the running for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award, which was won by the Japan forward on Sunday night.

Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis is on the shortlist for Scottish Football Writers' Player of the Year. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller, Hearts forward James Wilson and Kilmarnock pair Bobby Wales and David Watson are on the shortlist for the DoubleTree by Hilton Young Player of the Year award, which is only open to Scottish nationals. Miller will be aiming to claim his second prize after being named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year on Sunday.

The William Hill Manager of the Year award will be contested by Hibs' David Gray, Falkirk’s John McGlynn, Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers – all of whom were nominated for the PFA Scotland award – and Jimmy Thelin of Aberdeen.