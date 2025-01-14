Rangers will hope to secure a morale boosting victory as they welcome rivals Aberdeen to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm).

Philippe Clement’s side eased past basement club St Johnstone 3-1 at the weekend thanks to early goals from Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny and Mohamed Diomande, but saw a section of Rangers fans stage a second-half walkout in protest at the club hierarchy.

Another big home win over Aberdeen is unlikely to lighten the mood around Ibrox too much - with Rangers still 15 points behind Celtic in the title race - though it would see them go 12 points clear of the Dons, who have hit a barren run of form since going nine points clear of Rangers following a 2-1 win over them at Pittodrie in October.

Heading into the game, both sides have a mounting injury list that shows no signs of waning, with up to 13 players potentially missing the game in Glasgow.

Here, The Scotsman bring you all the latest team news ahead of the game at Ibrox.

1 . Dimitar Mitov - Aberdeen - OUT The Aberdeen goalkeeper has been out with a hamstring injury for a number of weeks and will continue to be missing for the visit to Ibrox.

2 . Gavin Molloy - Aberdeen - OUT The defender is out for a number of months due to a shoulder injury and is definitely out of the game vs Rangers.

3 . Leon Balogun - Rangers - DOUBT The experienced Nigerian centre-back limped off against St Mirren on boxing day and hasn't returned since. A big doubt for the visit of Aberdeen, Philippe Clement told Sky Sports on Tuesday that the Nigerian is back in training and has a chance of returning against Aberdeen.