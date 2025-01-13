How Rangers could receive transfer boost after 'bloated squad' admission from EFL boss

Rangers are hoping to sign a defender this month - and could be set for a boost.

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement could be set to be handed a transfer boost in his quest to add defensive reinforcements this month after a revealing admission from an EFL Championship boss.

The Ibrox head honcho has been besieged by injury in the last month, with James Tavernier, Dujon Sterling, John Souttar and Leon Balogun all ruled out for a number of weeks, while first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland was hospitalised on new year with an internal bleed.

The lack of options in defence has forced the Belgian to hand a debut to Clinton Nsiala, while Turkish international Ridvan Yilmaz has deputised in an unusual position of right-back due to a lack of options across Rangers’ decimated backline. The club are now down to the bare bones in defence and would like to add to their options before the window shuts.

Manchester United’s experienced centre-back Jonny Evans has been touted as a possible option for the club this month, while Jamaican international Richard King has also been mentioned as a cut-price option for Clement as he seeks to plug some serious gaps in his backline.

However, reports emerged over the weekend that Rangers have joined a host of clubs to show an interested in Swedish centre-back Hjalmar Ekdal, who has featured in just nine EFL Championship games for Burnley this season. While Rangers would no doubt face strong competition for his signature, Turf Moor boss Scott Parker has admitted his squad may need to trimming before the window slams shut, with Ekdal rumoured to be one of the players available on a loan deal in January.

Clinton Nsiala has started Rangers last two games. | SNS Group

“This is quite a bloated squad,” admitted Burnley boss Parker. “We stripped it back in the summer and we probably still need some work to do that for many reasons and we'll look to do that now in January. It’s a big balancing act. There are the situations that arise and there's many things that you have to constantly think about as a coach and as a football club.”

The Swedish centre-half joined the Clarets last summer in a doubt reported to be worth £2million from Djurgårdens IF, and played eight times as the club were relegated from the English Premier League, though he has also been hampered by hamstring and knee injuries during his time in Lancashire.

He came off the bench in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Reading at the weekend, which Burnley won after extra time, but has been behind CJ Egan-Riley, Maxime Estève and John Egan in the pecking order this season and the 44-year-old manager admits some players may go out on loan this month.

“The boys that have gone out, it’s probably for their development but also down to a lack of game time. There's a balance there, of course, because you don't want to leave yourself short. But at the same time, you want to do the right thing and give players a chance to go and play, develop and we get back that player in three or four months' time. You have to constantly make decisions.