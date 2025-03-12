Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache head to Ibrox needing to overturn a two goal deficit after Rangers' 3-1 win in Istanbul last week. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache head to Ibrox needing to overturn a two goal deficit after Rangers' 3-1 win in Istanbul last week. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers v Fenerbahce injury news: 10 out and 3 doubts as Jose Mourinho and Barry Ferguson face anxious wait on duo

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Mar 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 14:41 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Rangers v Fenerbahce in the Europa League last 16 at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers fans are daring to dream yet again as Fenerbahce head to Glasgow for the second-leg of the Europa League last 16 at Ibrox on Thursday (kick off: 8pm).

Interim head coach Barry Ferguson masterminded an outstanding 3-1 victory at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in last week’s first leg clash thanks to a Vaclav Cerny double and Cyriel Dessers’ early opener, but has urged his team to remember the job is not complete as they look to secure their passage to the quarter-finals in Govan tomorrow night.

As for Jose Mourinho’s side, they were 18 games unbeaten in all competition’s prior to last week’s surprise loss, but the iconic Portuguese boss remained unconcerned heading into the crucial second-leg in Govan. The 62-year-old insisted Rangers should pause their celebrations, before bizarrely claiming the first-leg defeat was a “good result” for his side, adding that it was merely half-time in the tie.

Can Mourinho spearhead a remarkable comeback, or will Ferguson and his charges remain steadfast and make it to the final eight of the Europa League?

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The on loan Lille defender has not been included in Rangers' Europa League squad.

1. Rafael Fernandes - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The on loan Lille defender has not been included in Rangers' Europa League squad. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

A report from Sports Digitale revealed Saint-Maximin has been excluded from the Fenerbahce squad to take on Rangers. Reportedly a decision made by the club’s technical staff, the ex-Newcastle United man won't feature at Ibrox tomorrow.

2. Allan Saint-Maximun - Fenerbahce - UNAVAILABLE

A report from Sports Digitale revealed Saint-Maximin has been excluded from the Fenerbahce squad to take on Rangers. Reportedly a decision made by the club’s technical staff, the ex-Newcastle United man won't feature at Ibrox tomorrow. | Getty Images

The ex-Aston Villa star miss the second leg against Rangers due due to a knee problem. Reports indicate he won't return until the end of the month.

3. Diego Carlos - Fenerbahce - OUT

The ex-Aston Villa star miss the second leg against Rangers due due to a knee problem. Reports indicate he won't return until the end of the month. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Turkish international has a muscle problem and is a big doubt for the game at Ibrox.

4. Ismail Yuksek - Fenerbahce - DOUBT

The Turkish international has a muscle problem and is a big doubt for the game at Ibrox. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

