Rangers fans are daring to dream yet again as Fenerbahce head to Glasgow for the second-leg of the Europa League last 16 at Ibrox on Thursday (kick off: 8pm).

Interim head coach Barry Ferguson masterminded an outstanding 3-1 victory at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in last week’s first leg clash thanks to a Vaclav Cerny double and Cyriel Dessers’ early opener, but has urged his team to remember the job is not complete as they look to secure their passage to the quarter-finals in Govan tomorrow night.

As for Jose Mourinho’s side, they were 18 games unbeaten in all competition’s prior to last week’s surprise loss, but the iconic Portuguese boss remained unconcerned heading into the crucial second-leg in Govan. The 62-year-old insisted Rangers should pause their celebrations, before bizarrely claiming the first-leg defeat was a “good result” for his side, adding that it was merely half-time in the tie.

Can Mourinho spearhead a remarkable comeback, or will Ferguson and his charges remain steadfast and make it to the final eight of the Europa League?

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Rafael Fernandes - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The on loan Lille defender has not been included in Rangers' Europa League squad.

Allan Saint-Maximun - Fenerbahce - UNAVAILABLE A report from Sports Digitale revealed Saint-Maximin has been excluded from the Fenerbahce squad to take on Rangers. Reportedly a decision made by the club's technical staff, the ex-Newcastle United man won't feature at Ibrox tomorrow.

Diego Carlos - Fenerbahce - OUT The ex-Aston Villa star miss the second leg against Rangers due due to a knee problem. Reports indicate he won't return until the end of the month.