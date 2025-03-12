Jose Mourinho's former sidekick gives Rangers endorsement - but won't hang around in Glasgow to watch
Steve Clarke believes old pal Jose Mourinho has his work cut out on his return to Scotland to face Rangers with Fenerbahce.
The current Scotland manager worked with Mourinho for a spell at Chelsea after the Portuguese arrived in London in 2004 with a big reputation from Porto.
Mourinho promoted Clarke to be his assistant and they enjoyed considerable success together, including winning two league titles. Clarke has since described Mourinho as having had the biggest influence on his coaching career.
But although the Scotland manager was in Glasgow on Tuesday to announce his squad for the forthcoming Nations League play-off games against Greece, Clarke revealed he isn't able to stick around to welcome Mourinho back to Scotland ahead of the second leg of the Europa League last 16 tie at Ibrox. “No, I am going back down the road, I have something on on Thursday,” said Clarke. “I will watch the game on the telly though.”
Fenerbahce are seeking to overturn a two-goal aggregate deficit after Barry Ferguson’s side won the first game 3-1 in Istanbul. Clarke backed Rangers to complete the job at Ibrox although he was adamant that Mourinho won’t have given up on retrieving the tie.
“I wouldn’t think so,” he said. “But if you look at the performance of Rangers in the first leg, I thought they were outstanding. If they play like that again I am pretty sure they will go through.”
