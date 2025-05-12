Rangers v Dundee United on TV: Is the match being broadcast in the UK? How to watch Scottish Premiership clash
Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson and his team will aim to end their home campaign with a second win in four days as they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.
An excellent second-half performance saw the Gers run out comfortable 4-0 winners over Aberdeen at the midweek, with goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte securing Rangers’ first home win since early February.
As for visitors Dundee United, the weekend 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren was their third defeat in a row, and leaves them clinging onto fifth place by a thread, with St Mirren now just two points behind them following the weekend win.
Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here are all the ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:
Match Details
What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?
While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.
This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.
Rangers v Dundee United TV Details
Rangers home game with Dundee United has not been chosen for live TV coverage, and is therefore not available to watch for viewers in the UK and Ireland.
Rangers v Dundee United Streaming Details
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, international viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with Rangers TV and Dundee UTD broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.
Rangers v Dundee United audio commentary
Live audio commentary of the match will be available via Rangers TV and/or Dundee UTD, for those subscribed to the service.
Rangers v Dundee United highlights
Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.
Rangers v Dundee United Updates
Websites such as BBC Sport and ESPN will provide live text commentary and real-time updates, meaning that you can follow the match action as it unfolds if you’re unable to watch on television or live stream. All post-match reaction will be available here via TheScotsman.com.
