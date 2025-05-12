How to watch Rangers v Dundee United

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson and his team will aim to end their home campaign with a second win in four days as they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

An excellent second-half performance saw the Gers run out comfortable 4-0 winners over Aberdeen at the midweek, with goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte securing Rangers’ first home win since early February.

As for visitors Dundee United, the weekend 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren was their third defeat in a row, and leaves them clinging onto fifth place by a thread, with St Mirren now just two points behind them following the weekend win.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here are all the ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson will take charge of his final game at Ibrox. | Getty Images

Match Details

Date and Time: Wednesday 14 May 2025. Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 14 May 2025. Kick-off at 7.45pm. Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

Rangers v Dundee United TV Details

Rangers home game with Dundee United has not been chosen for live TV coverage, and is therefore not available to watch for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

Rangers v Dundee United Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, international viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with Rangers TV and Dundee UTD broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

Rangers v Dundee United audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via Rangers TV and/or Dundee UTD, for those subscribed to the service.

Rangers v Dundee United highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.

Rangers v Dundee United Updates