Both Rangers and Dundee United have a number of injuries concern for the weekend's Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.Both Rangers and Dundee United have a number of injuries concern for the weekend's Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.
Both Rangers and Dundee United have a number of injuries concern for the weekend's Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox. | PA

Rangers v Dundee United injury news: seven ruled out and two doubts but key duo 'available' for Ibrox clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 15:30 GMT

Rangers could be boosted by the return of two key players

Rangers welcome Dundee United to Ibrox this weekend as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday.

A narrow 1-0 win over struggling Hearts before the international break saw Philippe Clement’s side make it three games unbeaten in all competitions, and they’ll hope to they can close the gap on both Celtic and Aberdeen this weekend by swatting aside Dundee United in Glasgow.

It will be the second time the two sides have faced each other this term, where an early goal from Tom Lawrence settled a tight clash between the two teams at Tannadice in September, as Rangers inflicted a first defeat of the season on Jim Goodwin’s side.

The Welsh midfielder is one of many players that is expected to miss the game this weekend though, with the Gers and their visitors nursing a number of injuries. Both Clement and Goodwin have been handed boosts though, with some of their injured stars in contention for a return to the squad this weekend.

The Scotsman assesses both sides injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match.

The 23-year-old defender has a hamstring injury and has been missing for over a month. There was good news earlier in the week after Jim Goodwin confirmed the centre-back has returned to “modified” training. A huge doubt for the weekend though, and unlikely to play any part.

1. Ross Graham (Dundee United) - out

The 23-year-old defender has a hamstring injury and has been missing for over a month. There was good news earlier in the week after Jim Goodwin confirmed the centre-back has returned to “modified” training. A huge doubt for the weekend though, and unlikely to play any part. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Colombian winger has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch for Rangers but offered fans a positive update via his social media last week, with pictures showing him stepping up his work in the gym. The game against Dundee United will likely come too soon, but it looks like he is edging closer to being back on the pitch.

2. Oscar Cortes (Rangers) - out

The Colombian winger has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch for Rangers but offered fans a positive update via his social media last week, with pictures showing him stepping up his work in the gym. The game against Dundee United will likely come too soon, but it looks like he is edging closer to being back on the pitch. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Northern Irish winger was sent home from international duty early due to a foot injury which was picked up by the Ulstermen’s camp. However, Philippe Clement revealed he is available for selection, providing Rangers with a big boost.

3. Ross McCausland (Rangers) - Available

The Northern Irish winger was sent home from international duty early due to a foot injury which was picked up by the Ulstermen’s camp. However, Philippe Clement revealed he is available for selection, providing Rangers with a big boost. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The midfielder has surgery on a groin issue a month ago and is on the road to recovery. This weekend's game at Ibrox will come too soon for him though.

4. Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) - out

The midfielder has surgery on a groin issue a month ago and is on the road to recovery. This weekend's game at Ibrox will come too soon for him though. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dundee UnitedTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice