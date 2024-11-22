Rangers welcome Dundee United to Ibrox this weekend as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership this Saturday.

A narrow 1-0 win over struggling Hearts before the international break saw Philippe Clement’s side make it three games unbeaten in all competitions, and they’ll hope to they can close the gap on both Celtic and Aberdeen this weekend by swatting aside Dundee United in Glasgow.

It will be the second time the two sides have faced each other this term, where an early goal from Tom Lawrence settled a tight clash between the two teams at Tannadice in September, as Rangers inflicted a first defeat of the season on Jim Goodwin’s side.

The Welsh midfielder is one of many players that is expected to miss the game this weekend though, with the Gers and their visitors nursing a number of injuries. Both Clement and Goodwin have been handed boosts though, with some of their injured stars in contention for a return to the squad this weekend.

The Scotsman assesses both sides injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match.

1 . Ross Graham (Dundee United) - out The 23-year-old defender has a hamstring injury and has been missing for over a month. There was good news earlier in the week after Jim Goodwin confirmed the centre-back has returned to "modified" training. A huge doubt for the weekend though, and unlikely to play any part.

2 . Oscar Cortes (Rangers) - out The Colombian winger has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch for Rangers but offered fans a positive update via his social media last week, with pictures showing him stepping up his work in the gym. The game against Dundee United will likely come too soon, but it looks like he is edging closer to being back on the pitch.

3 . Ross McCausland (Rangers) - Available The Northern Irish winger was sent home from international duty early due to a foot injury which was picked up by the Ulstermen's camp. However, Philippe Clement revealed he is available for selection, providing Rangers with a big boost.