Scotland star opens up on move to Naples

It still seems hard to believe that Diego Maradona is no longer around. And yet later this month marks the fourth anniversary of his death.

Scott McTominay, who was born two years after Maradona played in his last World Cup match at USA ’94, is finding that learning more about the legend is a lot easier than getting to grips with the Italian language. He and Billy Gilmour have been treated to crash courses in both subjects since signing for Napoli, where Maradona is still treated like a god, in the summer.

The former Manchester United player has opened up about life in Italy for the first time ahead of Scotland’s Nations League fixture against Croatia at Hampden tonight. McTominay seems keenly aware of the criticism meted out to Gareth Bale, who gave the impression that he didn’t learn a word of Spanish in several years at Real Madrid. “It's not easy, (but) I'm trying my best,” he said. “Obviously, it does take some time. But I'm trying my best to learn and be respectful to their culture and obviously look like I'm trying my best to learn.”

Gilmour, he admits, might be slightly ahead of him. “We're both picking up things as we go along in terms of understanding different phrases and stuff like that,” he added. “So, yeah, I'm enjoying it.”

He’s also enjoying life in Italy, particularly having made such an impact in his first few months. As it stands, Napoli are on course to win their fourth Serie A title, which would be only their second without Maradona. They currently lead the Serie A table by a point from Atalanta, with McTominay having scored two important league goals. There is a long time to go but hopes are high that Napoli can regain the crown they won two years ago. With or without Maradona, it’s one heck of an achievement to take on and beat the traditionally richer footballing powerhouses from further north.

McTominay feels the presence of the Argentinian all the time. It would be hard not to in a city where he is so visible and at a club where home games take place in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. "He is obviously the most iconic footballer to ever walk and play the game,” said McTominay. “When I first walked into the stadium it was a surreal feeling knowing he is an icon, an absolute legend of football.

“He is heavily in our hearts in Naples," he added. "The people absolutely adore him which is a huge factor because of how well he played for them and the things he did in Naples. For us he is definitely in our head and hearts.”

He is already speaking like he was brought up in the teeming streets of a city where you can barely turn a corner without being confronted by a large mural of Maradona. In actual fact, he was born in Lancaster, qualifying for Scotland through his father, who hails from Helensburgh. McTominay still sports a Mancunian accent, as well anyone might having been involved with the Manchester United youth system since the age of five.

His August departure for £25 million was lamented by many at the time and the loss of the box-to-box midfielder has been sorely felt. It’s become clear how badly the Old Trafford team are missing him after a start to the season which sees them languish in 13th place, with just four wins in 11 games.

Manager Erik ten Hag paid the price and was sacked last month. Meanwhile, McTominay is riding high in Italy and scored in the 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in the San Siro last weekend. He must take it as a compliment the number of people pointing out how much Manchester United appear to be missing him. “I don’t read the newspapers or social media,” he said. “That’s something I stay well away from. There’s no reason for me to pay attention to that. I want to do as well as I can for them.

“The past is the past. I’m enjoying my football and just want to do everything in my powers to push my team higher up the table and do my best for my manager in Italy as well.”

He’s certainly doing that. Antonio Conte has dubbed him “McTotally” on account of his all-action performances, something Scotland have become so accustomed to. “Football is my sole driving force, my life, and I just want to be as good as I can every time I get on the pitch,” said McTominay, in an expressive manner that suggests he is becoming more Italian than even he might think.

He’s up for anything he says, including playing centre forward. The versatile McTominay has played in several positions for Scotland, including right centre-back. His goal touch – he has scored ten times in his last 19 caps – combined with Scotland’s problems in that area means it’s often wondered if the midfielder could do a job up front.