’Tis the season when games come thick and fast

Scottish Premiership clubs will be cramming in the fixtures between now and the end of the calendar year.

Only five weeks of 2024 remain, but Celtic, Rangers and Hearts each have 10 matches to plough through before the clock ticks into 2025 with European games adding to an already hectic domestic schedule.

The rest face between seven and eight fixtures and with no winter break in the new year it promises to be a challenging time for squads up and down the country. The Scotsman takes a look at how each club is shaping up for the end-of-year run-in...

Aberdeen

What a season it has been so far for Jimmy Thelin’s team. The Dons would settle for still being second behind Celtic on goal difference come the end of 2024. Without the distraction of Europe, they can put all their resources into the league, with a welcome two-week break thanks to their scheduled trip to Ibrox being postponed due to the Premier Sports Cup final. The visit of Celtic to Pittodrie on December 4 is set up to be a cracker.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - St Mirren (a); Nov 26 - Hibs (a); Dec 1 - Hearts (a); Dec 4 - Celtic (h); Dec 7 - St Johnstone (h); Dec 21 - Hibs (h); Dec 26 - Kilmarnock (a); Dec 29 - Dundee Utd (a).

Aberdeen welcome Celtic to Pittodrie on December 4. | SNS Group

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers' squad looks best equipped to cope with the demands of two games per week between now and Hogmanay. The Hoops have strength in depth and will be looking to maintain their nine-point lead over Rangers as well as holding off the challenge of Aberdeen. There's also the small matter of the first silverware of the season up for grabs while two winnable Champions League games could put them within touching distance of the knockout stages.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Hearts (a); Nov 27 - Club Brugge (h); Nov 30 - Ross County (h); Dec 4 - Aberdeen (a); Dec 7 - Hibs (h); Dec 10 - Dinamo Zagreb (a); Dec 15 - Premier Sports Cup final v Rangers; Dec 22 - Dundee Utd (a); Dec 26 - Motherwell (h); Dec 29 - St Johnstone (h).

Dundee

The postponement of their league fixture against Celtic on the weekend of the Premier Sports Cup final will provide them with a fortnight break at a time when other clubs will be up against it. Four of their next seven matches will be against teams below them in the table.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Hibs (h); Nov 30 - Kilmarnock (a); Dec 4 - Motherwell (h); Dec 7 - Hearts (a); Dec 21 - Rangers (a); Dec 26 - Ross County (h); Dec 29 - St Mirren (a).

Dundee United

The Tangerines have exceeded expectations but now have a tough run of seven fixtures to complete the year where they face every other club currently alongside them in the top six, starting with Rangers at Ibrox this Saturday.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Rangers (a); Nov 30 - St Mirren (h); Dec 7 - Kilmarnock (h); Dec 14 - Motherwell (a); Dec 22 - Celtic (h); Dec 26 - St Johnstone (a); Dec 29 - Aberdeen (h).

Hearts

Performances have improved under Neil Critchley and with the Tony Bloom analytics deal now confirmed the hope in Gorgie is that Hearts can start to climb the table ahead of the January window. Pressure will come from an expectant fanbase but with three European games and seven league fixtures before New Year, including a Boxing Day Edinburgh derby, Hearts’ squad will be tested to the limits.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Celtic (h); Nov 28 - Cercle Brugge (a); Dec 1 - Aberdeen (h); Dec 7 - Dundee (h); Dec 12 - Copenhagen (a); Dec 15 - Kilmarnock (a); Dec 19 - Petrocub (h); Dec 22 - St Johnstone (h); Dec 26 - Hibs (h); Dec 29 - Ross County (a).

Hearts and Hibs go head-to-head at Tynecastle on December 29. | SNS Group

Hibs

It seems pointless looking beyond the next game for Hibs, such is the perilous position they find themselves. It is game-by-game just now for head coach David Gray, who could either be one defeat away the sack, or one win away from turning things around. Whether he is still in charge come 2025 remains to be seen. The pressure is well and truly on.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Dundee (a); Nov 26 - Aberdeen (h); Nov 30 - Motherwell (a); Dec 7 - Celtic (a); Dec 14 - Ross County (h); Dec 21 - Aberdeen (a); Dec 26 - Hearts (a); Dec 29 - Kilmarnock (h).

Kilmarnock

It's been a mixed bag for Derek McInnes' side so far this season but recent performances against Rangers and Celtic show they can still be a force to be reckoned with. Improving discipline ought to be the focus given they have had nine red cards so far in the calender year, including five this season alone.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - St Johnstone (a); Nov 30 - Dundee (h); Dec 4 - Rangers (a); Dec 7 - Dundee Utd (a); Dec 15 - Hearts (h); Dec 20 - Motherwell (a); Dec 26 - Aberdeen (h); Dec 29 - Hibs (a).

Motherwell

The Steelmen are looking a good bet for a top six finish. They've only lost once to a club outwith the top three and they don't face Celtic and Rangers again until after Christmas. The next six games against teams mainly below them could prove fruitful for Stuart Kettlewell's side.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Ross County (a); Nov 30 - Hibs (h); Dec 4 - Dundee (a); Dec 7 - St Mirren (a), Dec 14 - Dundee Utd (h); Dec 20 - Kilmarnock (h); Dec 26 - Celtic (a); Dec 29 - Rangers (h).

Rangers manager Phillipe Clement will need his squad to perform across 10 games in 36 days. | SNS Group

Rangers

Can Philippe Clement's squad cope with 10 games in 36 days? The upcoming period could make or break their season as they look to avoid falling any further behind Celtic and Aberdeen while also attempting to reach the Europa League knockout stages. The Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic - just three days after facing Tottenham at Ibrox - will be the acid test.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Dundee Utd (h); Nov 28 - Nice (a); Dec 1 - St Johnstone (a); Dec 4 - Kilmarnock (h); Dec 8 - Ross County (a); Dec 12 - Tottenham (h); Dec 15 - Premier Sports Cup final v Celtic; Dec 21 - Dundee (h); Dec 26 - St Mirren (a); Dec 29 - Motherwell (a).

Ross County

The Staggies have been the draw specialists of the Premiership so far with six stalemates the highest in the division. They are also the lowest scorers in the top flight with just 10 goals in 13 matches. Currently ninth, four points above bottom place, matches against Hibs and Hearts either side of Christmas could be crucial in keeping the Edinburgh clubs at bay.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Motherwell (h); Nov 30 - Celtic (a); Dec 8 - Rangers (h); Dec 14 - Hibs (a); Dec 21 - St Mirren (h); Dec 26 - Dundee (a); Dec 29 - Hearts (h).

St Johnstone

Saints' biggest problem this season has been keeping the back door shut with the loss of 27 goals in 13 games the highest in the division. The international break will have given new manager Simo Valakari a chance to work with his defence and he will hope to see that reflected in results and performances, particularly at McDiarmid Park.

Upcoming fixtures: Nov 23 - Kilmarnock (h); Dec 1 - Rangers (h); Dec 7 - Aberdeen (a); Dec 14 - St Mirren (h); Dec 22 - Hearts (a); Dec 26 - Dundee Utd (h); Dec 29 - Celtic (a).

St Mirren

The Buddies have blown hot and cold but a run of seven points in nine before the international break suggests a corner may have been turned. They will attempt to inflict Aberdeen's first defeat of the league campaign this weekend, and host Rangers on Boxing Day, but the other five fixtures between now and the year end all look winnable.