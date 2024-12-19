Rangers will aim to bounce back from their Premier Sports Cup final disappointment as they return to Scottish Premiership against against Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday.

Scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, Philippe Clement’s side could leapfrog Aberdeen in second place with a win after their recent impressive league form saw them cut down the Dons nine-point lead over the last month.

While the Belgian has been able to rest his side’s tired legs with no European action this week, the busy Christmas schedule means he must carefully decide who to include in his starting XI at the weekend, and who to give a breather to. The 50-year-old confirmed has also confirmed there is currently a flu bug going around Ibrox content following last weekend’s game.

As for their weekend opponents Dundee, head coach Tony Docherty has offered an update on several of his injured stars as he approaches his own busy schedule hoping he can welcome back several of his missing stars.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early injury news ahead of clash:

1 . Ziyad Larkeche - Dundee - OUT The on loan wing-back is ahead of schedule in his bid to return from a hamstring injury, with the latest update saying he has "advanced pretty quickly" and "has just jumped forward quite a bit". He's not ready to return just yet though, and is definitely out of the game at Ibrox. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Tom Lawrence - Rangers - OUT The Welsh midfielder is still out with a hamstring, though there's hope he could return before new year. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Scott Fraser - Dundee - OUT Hasn't played since 19 October and will miss the game against Rangers due to a groin problem. He's another Dundee player making progress, but head coach Tony Docherty has warned the club must be patient with him, and that they'll "probably find out later on in the week" when they can aim to bring him back from injury. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales